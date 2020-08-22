WATCH NOW: Missoula judge dismisses assault conviction, rules prosecution withheld evidence

The report, reviewed by Malone's supervisor, also notes Stevens' race as White, although the ID he provided to officers during the incident is clearly a CSKT Tribal ID. The report states the incident took place at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. Malone's supervisor, an MPD Sergeant, approved Malone's version of events at 11:28 p.m.

In her very first line of opening statements at Stevens' trial, city prosecutor Angie Bakken tried steering the jury away from the question of whether race played into Stevens' arrest.

"This case is not about race," she told the jury. From two different camera angles, she said, "There will be no question left in your mind.

"This is not an excessive use of force case, by any stretch of the imagination. This is not a case grounded in racism, by any stretch of the imagination. Mr. Stevens brought on everything himself, and you'll see that for yourself."

Wood, Stevens' public defender, countered the assault charge in its entirety.

"We believe there was an assault in this case," he said during his own opening statements. "We believe it was Corporal Malone that assaulted William, not the other way around."