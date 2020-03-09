Week 2 of Missoula double homicide trial underway

Kelley Jr. testified on Monday that he went down to the bunkhouse, angry that the work pickup had been taken, and told the occupants that the police were on the way. As he walked back to his own cabin, Kelley Jr. said Whitworth approached him and said, "I better get out of here."

"I kept walking," Kelley Jr. said Monday. "I didn't even look at him because I was mad."

Not 20 minutes later, according to testimony, police were arriving en force.

"We're looking out the window," Kelley Jr. said, "like 'Wow.' Somebody didn't punch somebody, somebody didn't steal a six pack or a case of beer. This is serious."

Rossbach was among the people who were taken to the police station that day, but Whitworth was arrested days later riding a bicycle near the Missoula International Airport.

Gregory Schulz, an intelligence analyst for the Montana Department of Justice, was able to enhance an image for the jury Monday from the motel room, turning a dark figure into what appeared to be an image of Rossbach leaving the motel with a knife in hand (the image was presented to the jury, but not visible from the gallery of the courtroom).