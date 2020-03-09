Week 2 of Missoula double homicide trial underway

Paul Kelley Jr. was trying to sleep when the phone wouldn't stop ringing in the early hours of Oct. 19, 2018. The call was from a law enforcement officer, telling him the pickup he used for work had been tied to the scene of a crime.
"I thought maybe the boys took the truck, went down and punched somebody or stole some beer or something," Kelley Jr. said Monday from the witness stand in a double homicide trial. "I was angry and irritated. I just thought it was something stupid."
Police had an image of Kelley Jr.'s work pickup, which had been captured by a security camera at the Mountain Valley Inn, where police were actively investigating two killings. Jonathan Whitworth, Kelley Jr.'s ex-wife's son, and Preston Rossbach, grandson to Kelley Jr.'s cousin, were later charged with the killings, and both had been staying in the bunkhouse on Kelley Jr.'s property outside Lolo.
Rossbach is standing trial this month for his alleged role in what prosecutors have described as a drug-fueled attack. The state alleges Rossbach stabbed the victims after Whitworth shot them. Whitworth is scheduled to face trial next month. His defense attorney has declined to comment on the allegations leveled against Whitworth during Rossbach's trial.
Kelley Jr. testified on Monday that he went down to the bunkhouse, angry that the work pickup had been taken, and told the occupants that the police were on the way. As he walked back to his own cabin, Kelley Jr. said Whitworth approached him and said, "I better get out of here."
"I kept walking," Kelley Jr. said Monday. "I didn't even look at him because I was mad."
Not 20 minutes later, according to testimony, police were arriving en force.
"We're looking out the window," Kelley Jr. said, "like 'Wow.' Somebody didn't punch somebody, somebody didn't steal a six pack or a case of beer. This is serious."
Rossbach was among the people who were taken to the police station that day, but Whitworth was arrested days later riding a bicycle near the Missoula International Airport.
Gregory Schulz, an intelligence analyst for the Montana Department of Justice, was able to enhance an image for the jury Monday from the motel room, turning a dark figure into what appeared to be an image of Rossbach leaving the motel with a knife in hand (the image was presented to the jury, but not visible from the gallery of the courtroom).
Last week, testimony showed no fingerprints could be recovered on the knife Rossbach is accused of using in the stabbing. On Monday, Montana State Crime Lab DNA expert Jennifer Revis-Siegfried testified the knife carried DNA from at least five individuals, too many to tie the knife to one individual. The sheath held three individuals' DNA, including Whitworth's, Revis-Siegfried said; she did not mention Rossbach.
But Rachel Fife, a forensic scientist at the Montana State Crime Lab, testified blood was found on the brown pants investigators believe Rossbach was wearing during the attack at the motel room.
On Oct. 24, 2019, less than a week after the homicides, Kelley Jr. called investigators back out to his place, Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker testified on Monday. They had found a sack on the property containing a sweatshirt, Rossbach's pants, the knife, its sheath and other items detectives would bag into evidence.
Kelley Jr. appeared conflicted in testimony on Monday. He had always appreciated Whitworth's work ethic, he said, but had noticed a mean streak when Whitworth ran the tree service crew before the shootings. The next time he saw Whitworth was a visit at the jail.
"I just told him I loved him," Kelley Jr. said. "That's all I went there to say."
Rossbach's trial continues Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.