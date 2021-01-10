Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

6100 block of Butler Crk Rd: Unlawful entry to business.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

2800 block of Great Northern Lp: Unlawful entry to business.

1900 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

600 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

Theft from vehicles

1300 block of Sherwood St: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.

800 block of Cleveland St: Stereo equipment taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Idaho St: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

200 block of Sentinel St: Snow Skis taken from vehicle.

3100 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of Saranac Dr: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Wyoming St: Propane tanks taken from trailer.

1500 block of Cooley St: Wallet/Outdoor Gear taken from vehicle.