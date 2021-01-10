 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

6100 block of Butler Crk Rd: Unlawful entry to business.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

2800 block of Great Northern Lp: Unlawful entry to business.

1900 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

600 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

Theft from vehicles

1300 block of Sherwood St: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.

800 block of Cleveland St: Stereo equipment taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Idaho St: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

200 block of Sentinel St: Snow Skis taken from vehicle.

3100 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of Saranac Dr: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Wyoming St: Propane tanks taken from trailer.

1500 block of Cooley St: Wallet/Outdoor Gear taken from vehicle.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle tires taken.

2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of North Ave W: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Ernest Ave: Ipad taken from vehicle.

1500 block of South Ave. W: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Expo Park Way: Purse taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Montana St: License plates taken from vehicle.

1300 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle parts taken.

Criminal mischief

100 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vending machines vandalized.

3000 block of N. Reserve St: Window broken.

100 block of Madison St: Vehicle vandalized.

500 block of Blaine St: Vehicle vandalized.

2100 block of Dixon Ave: Business Sign vandalized.

2700 block of Sheffield Dr: Vehicle vandalized.

500 block of E. Pine St: Graffiti.

4000 block of Hwy 10 W: Vehicle vandalized.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Mailbox vandalized.

2200 block of Grant St: Vehicle vandalized.

3000 block of Washburn St: Vacant apartment vandalized.

Inez/S. 5th St: Vehicles vandalized.

1300 block of River St: Vehicle taken.

3000 block of South Ave. W: Soccer Field vandalized.

Thefts

100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at candy store.

Missoula Area: Cell phone taken.

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Plastic tote taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Credit cards taken.

1200 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

1600 block of S. 8th St. W: Portable heater taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

800 block of W. Sussex Ave: Cell phone taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

1900 block of North Ave. W: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken.

600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Fuel taken.

2300 block of Livingston Ave: Packages taken from porch.

900 block of Rogers St: Credit card taken.

100 block of Pattee Crk Dr: Bicycle taken.

1800 block of S. 8th St. W: Snow Skis taken.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Vehicle taken.

900 block of Grand Ave: Packages taken from porch.

800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.

5700 block of Hwy. 10 W: Vehicles taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2100 block of Ernest Ave: Snow blower taken.

800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.

1300 block of E. Broadway: Decorations taken from doorway.

3800 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3000 block of Stratford Ln: Credit card taken.

100 block of S. Catlin St: Misc. items taken.

700 block of Marshall St: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Grant St: Bicycle taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

