Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
6100 block of Butler Crk Rd: Unlawful entry to business.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.
2800 block of Great Northern Lp: Unlawful entry to business.
1900 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to business.
600 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.
Theft from vehicles
1300 block of Sherwood St: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.
800 block of Cleveland St: Stereo equipment taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Idaho St: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
200 block of Sentinel St: Snow Skis taken from vehicle.
3100 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Washburn St: Wallet taken from vehicle.
100 block of Saranac Dr: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Wyoming St: Propane tanks taken from trailer.
1500 block of Cooley St: Wallet/Outdoor Gear taken from vehicle.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle tires taken.
2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of North Ave W: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Ernest Ave: Ipad taken from vehicle.
1500 block of South Ave. W: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Expo Park Way: Purse taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Montana St: License plates taken from vehicle.
1300 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle parts taken.
Criminal mischief
100 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vending machines vandalized.
3000 block of N. Reserve St: Window broken.
100 block of Madison St: Vehicle vandalized.
500 block of Blaine St: Vehicle vandalized.
2100 block of Dixon Ave: Business Sign vandalized.
2700 block of Sheffield Dr: Vehicle vandalized.
500 block of E. Pine St: Graffiti.
4000 block of Hwy 10 W: Vehicle vandalized.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Mailbox vandalized.
2200 block of Grant St: Vehicle vandalized.
3000 block of Washburn St: Vacant apartment vandalized.
Inez/S. 5th St: Vehicles vandalized.
1300 block of River St: Vehicle taken.
3000 block of South Ave. W: Soccer Field vandalized.
Thefts
100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at candy store.
Missoula Area: Cell phone taken.
1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Plastic tote taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Credit cards taken.
1200 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
1600 block of S. 8th St. W: Portable heater taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
800 block of W. Sussex Ave: Cell phone taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
1900 block of North Ave. W: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken.
600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Fuel taken.
2300 block of Livingston Ave: Packages taken from porch.
900 block of Rogers St: Credit card taken.
100 block of Pattee Crk Dr: Bicycle taken.
1800 block of S. 8th St. W: Snow Skis taken.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Vehicle taken.
900 block of Grand Ave: Packages taken from porch.
800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.
5700 block of Hwy. 10 W: Vehicles taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2100 block of Ernest Ave: Snow blower taken.
800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.
1300 block of E. Broadway: Decorations taken from doorway.
3800 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3000 block of Stratford Ln: Credit card taken.
100 block of S. Catlin St: Misc. items taken.
700 block of Marshall St: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Grant St: Bicycle taken.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.