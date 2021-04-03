 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report
crime report

Weekly Crime Report

Police lights
Lee Enterprises

Burglaries

1100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2900 block of Brooks St: Unlawful entry to business.

1700 block of Howell St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

700 block of Charlo St: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

100 block of Willowridge Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

700 block of Cherry St: Vehicle parts taken.

100 block of Southridge Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2400 block of Gilbert Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

200 block of Blaine St: Vehicle parts taken.

1900 block of Montana St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2200 block of W. Central Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.

Grant Crk Rd: License plate taken.

2200 block of Mary Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

400 block of Woodford St: Vehicle vandalized.

2600 block of Briggs St: School windows vandalized.

3800 block of Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.

1100 block of McDonald Ave: Windows damaged.

700 block of Palmer St: Screen damaged.

1600 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle window shattered.

1500 block of Sherwood St: Graffiti.

300 block of Mary Ave: Tires slashed.

Maurice Ave/E. Central: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

300 block of E. Front St: Cellphone taken.

2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Cash taken from register.

1900 block of North Ave W: Cash taken from wallet.

400 block of W. Alder St: Laptop computer taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

100 block of Agnes Ave: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of Willowridge Ct: Package taken from porch.

2700 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

2300 block of Reserve St: Fuel taken.

1600 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

2000 block of S. 12th St. W: Vehicle taken.

900 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.

700 block of Wyoming St: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

5400 block of Trumpeter Way: Trailer taken.

200 block of Bentley Park Pl: Mail taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Misc. items taken.

