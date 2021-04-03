Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2900 block of Brooks St: Unlawful entry to business.
1700 block of Howell St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
700 block of Charlo St: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from vehicles
100 block of Willowridge Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
700 block of Cherry St: Vehicle parts taken.
100 block of Southridge Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Gilbert Ave: Vehicle parts taken.
200 block of Blaine St: Vehicle parts taken.
1900 block of Montana St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2200 block of W. Central Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.
Grant Crk Rd: License plate taken.
2200 block of Mary Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
400 block of Woodford St: Vehicle vandalized.
2600 block of Briggs St: School windows vandalized.
3800 block of Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.
1100 block of McDonald Ave: Windows damaged.
700 block of Palmer St: Screen damaged.
1600 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle window shattered.
1500 block of Sherwood St: Graffiti.
300 block of Mary Ave: Tires slashed.
Maurice Ave/E. Central: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
300 block of E. Front St: Cellphone taken.
2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Cash taken from register.
1900 block of North Ave W: Cash taken from wallet.
400 block of W. Alder St: Laptop computer taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
600 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
100 block of Agnes Ave: Vehicle taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of Willowridge Ct: Package taken from porch.
2700 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
2300 block of Reserve St: Fuel taken.
1600 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
2000 block of S. 12th St. W: Vehicle taken.
900 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.
700 block of Wyoming St: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Oxford St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
5400 block of Trumpeter Way: Trailer taken.
200 block of Bentley Park Pl: Mail taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Misc. items taken.