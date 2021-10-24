 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report
Crime Report

Weekly Crime Report

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, these are the ten Montana counties with the highest violent crime rate per 1,000 people.

Missoula Police Department Weekly Incident report 

Driving under the Influence stops

1600 block of Philips St.: impaired driving

Arthur and Sixth: impaired driving

800 block of W. Broadway: impaired driving

Arthur and Beckwith: impaired driving

Assaults

1500 block of Toole Ave.: physical assault with injury and weapon involved

100 block of S. Catlin St.: assault with injuries, domestic related

6100 block of Hillview Way: physical assault, domestic related

200 block of Ryman St.: physical assault with injury

1100 block of W Broadway: physical assault

300 block of E. Front St.: sexual assault

500 block of Toole Ave.: physical assault

500 block of S. Caitlin: physical assault with weapons

1200 block of Philips Ave.: physical assault

300 block of N. Higgins Ave.: physical fight

100 block of S. Higgins Ave.: physical assault

3100 block of South Ave. W.: report of an assault

2300 block of Mullan Road: report of sexual assault

1100 block of W. Broadway: physical assault

4200 block of Christian Drive: partner family member assault

1100 block of W. Broadway: people attacking others around the POV

800 block of W. Sussex Ave.: domestic related assault with injuries

Robbery

1600 block of N. Reserve St.: with injuries

Trespassing

800 block of W. Broadway: remaining on property

800 block of N. Sixth St. W.: remaining on property

1100 block of W. Broadway: remaining on property

800 block of W. Broadway: remaining on property

Burglary

200 block of Livingston Ave.: residence

1000 block of Pine St.: residence

1500 block of Liberty Lane: residence

1000 block of Kern St.: theft of personal items

1400 block of E. Broadway: residence

Criminal endangerment

800 block of W. Broadway: endangering the lives of others

Homicide

2500 block of S. Reserve St.: homicide

Theft

900 block of Taylor St.: theft of bike

3900 block of Mullan Road: theft of bike

100 block of W Main St.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

4200 block of Expressway: theft of personal items

400 block of Russell St.: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

900 block of Gerald Ave.: theft of personal items

1000 block of E. Broadway: theft of vehicle, unlocked

1200 W. Broadway: theft of merchandise

2200 block of Great Northern Ave.: theft of vehicle parts

1500 block of Liberty Lane: theft of personal items

1900 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

900 block of E. Broadway: theft of vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

4000 block of Hwy 93 S.: theft of merchandise

100 block of Colony Ct.: theft of vehicle

4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of motor vehicle, doors unlocked

2900 block of Tina Ave.: theft of motor vehicle

3800 block of Brooks St.: theft of motor vehicle

4000 block of Hwy 93 S.: theft of merchandise

4000 block of Mornhinweg Loop: theft of tools

600 block of Stephens Ave.: theft of personal items

3100 block of W. Broadway: theft of propane tanks

3800 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

300 block of Knowles St.: theft of merchandise

1900 block of S. Ave W.: theft of bike

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

100 block of N. Higgins: theft of bike

2900 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

2700 block of Expo Parkway: theft of vehicle parts

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

2900 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

2300 block of Eaton St.: theft of personal items

2000 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

2800 block of Brooks St.: theft of bike

1200 block of 34th St.: theft of personal items

1000 block of E. Broadway: theft of personal items

700 block of W. Central Ave.: theft of personal items

1300 block of Dakota St.: personal items from unlocked vehicle

5200 block of Highway 10 W.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

900 block of Eaton St.: theft of personal items

800 block of W. Broadway: theft of Merchandise

Drugs

900 block of N. Orange St.: possession of dangerous drugs

400 block of Russell St.: possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia

1000 block of Worden Ave.: possession of dangerous drugs

Disturbances and Disorderly Conduct

2400 block of Ernest Ave.: verbal argument, domestic related

1300 block of Wyoming St.: disturbing the peace

1000 block of E. Broadway: physical disturbance

400 block of S. Fifth E.: disturbing the peace with unusual behaviors

1000 block of Milwaukee Trail: disturbance involving adults and juveniles

200 block of E. Broadway: verbal and physical fight

6900 block of Uncle Robert Lane: verbal and physical fight

200 block of Livingston: report of a fight

N Russell St./W. Broadway: disorderly conduct

1300 block S. Third St. W.: disturbance

Pursuit

200 block of E. Main St.: vehicle pursuit

Criminal Mischief

2100 block of Garfield St.: damage to residence

100 block of W. Bickford St.: damage to vehicle

600 block of E. Broadway: damage to business

100 block of W. Main St.: damage to vehicle

1200 block of Philips St.: damage to vehicle

600 block of Eaton St.: damage to property

39th/Barbara Lane: damage to vehicle

2500 block of Reserve St.: damage to vehicle

*this report does not reflect all of the Calls for Service MPD responded to**

