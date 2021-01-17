Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.

1700 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

800 block of Defoe St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Credit card taken from vehicle.

2100 block of W. Broadway: Fuel cards taken from vehicles.

500 block of W. Franklin St: License plate taken from vehicle.

Sherri St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: License plate taken from vehicle.

500 block of Defoe St: Loose cash taken from vehicle.

200 block of S. Russell St: Purse taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Expo Pkwy: Power tools taken from trailer.

150 Expressway: Tools taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Defoe St: Misc. Clothing items taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Mount Ave: Backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief