Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.
1700 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from vehicles
800 block of Defoe St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Credit card taken from vehicle.
2100 block of W. Broadway: Fuel cards taken from vehicles.
500 block of W. Franklin St: License plate taken from vehicle.
Sherri St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: License plate taken from vehicle.
500 block of Defoe St: Loose cash taken from vehicle.
200 block of S. Russell St: Purse taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Expo Pkwy: Power tools taken from trailer.
150 Expressway: Tools taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Defoe St: Misc. Clothing items taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Mount Ave: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
800 block of S. 4th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of W. Broadway: Glass door damaged.
2800 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.
Orange St/I-90: Graffiti on bridge columns.
500 block of Luella Ln: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of E. Front St: Door damaged.
2600 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.
Wildground Ln Trailhead: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at wireless store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1400 block of S. Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.
3800 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Cooper St: Package taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at market.
1800 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
500 block of Luella Ln: Vehicle taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of Russell St: Vehicle taken.
1900 block of North Ave: Purse taken.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3900 block of Mullan Rd: Cellphone taken.
2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of Madison St: Vehicle taken.
700 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.
2800 block of W. Broadway: Log splitter taken from Ranch Supply Store.
700 block of W. Spruce St: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1300 block of E. Broadway: Loose change taken from coin boxes.
Benton Ave/Eaton St: Personal checks taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
1900 block of North Ave W: Bicycle taken.
1800 block of Philips St: Bicycle taken.