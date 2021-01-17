 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report

Weekly Crime Report

Police lights
Burglaries

100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.

1700 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

800 block of Defoe St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Credit card taken from vehicle.

2100 block of W. Broadway: Fuel cards taken from vehicles.

500 block of W. Franklin St: License plate taken from vehicle.

Sherri St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: License plate taken from vehicle.

500 block of Defoe St: Loose cash taken from vehicle.

200 block of S. Russell St: Purse taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Expo Pkwy: Power tools taken from trailer.

150 Expressway: Tools taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Defoe St: Misc. Clothing items taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Mount Ave: Backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

800 block of S. 4th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.

1200 block of W. Broadway: Glass door damaged.

2800 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.

Orange St/I-90: Graffiti on bridge columns.

500 block of Luella Ln: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of E. Front St: Door damaged.

2600 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.

Wildground Ln Trailhead: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at wireless store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1400 block of S. Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.

3800 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of Cooper St: Package taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at market.

1800 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

500 block of Luella Ln: Vehicle taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of Russell St: Vehicle taken.

1900 block of North Ave: Purse taken.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3900 block of Mullan Rd: Cellphone taken.

2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of Madison St: Vehicle taken.

700 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.

2800 block of W. Broadway: Log splitter taken from Ranch Supply Store.

700 block of W. Spruce St: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1300 block of E. Broadway: Loose change taken from coin boxes.

Benton Ave/Eaton St: Personal checks taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

1900 block of North Ave W: Bicycle taken.

1800 block of Philips St: Bicycle taken.

