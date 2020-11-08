Weekly crime report

Burglaries
500 block of Toole Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.
1800 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.
Theft from Vehicles
2800 block of Rock Ridge Court: Credit card taken from vehicle.
800 block of Hilda Avenue: Archery equipment taken from vehicle.
200 block of Hickory Street: Diesel heater taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Mount Avenue: Propane tanks taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Purse/firearm taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Great Northern Way: Toolbox taken from vehicle.
1100 block of South Avenue West: Laptop computer/backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
5100 block of Skyview Drive: Window broken.
1100 block of East Broadway: Locks cut off.
1100 block of Cedar Street: Sign vandalized.
200 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
2400 block of Fence Line Drive: residence vandalized.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Building vandalized.
200 block of East Front Street: Camera vandalized.
600 block of Ivy Street: Tires slashed.
3300 block of Brooks Street: TV damaged.
Thefts
1800 block of Holborn Street: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.
2000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Cell phone/cash taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Cell phone taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone/Wallet taken.
2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at hardware store.
8700 block of Roller Coaster Road: Misc. items taken from residence.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Keys taken.
2700 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.
200 block of North California Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
200 block of South Sixth Street East: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.