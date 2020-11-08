Weekly crime report

Burglaries

500 block of Toole Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

1800 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

Theft from Vehicles

2800 block of Rock Ridge Court: Credit card taken from vehicle.

800 block of Hilda Avenue: Archery equipment taken from vehicle.

200 block of Hickory Street: Diesel heater taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Mount Avenue: Propane tanks taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Purse/firearm taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Great Northern Way: Toolbox taken from vehicle.

1100 block of South Avenue West: Laptop computer/backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief