Weekly crime report

Burglaries 

500 block of Toole Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

1800 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to motel room.

Theft from Vehicles 

2800 block of Rock Ridge Court: Credit card taken from vehicle.

800 block of Hilda Avenue: Archery equipment taken from vehicle.

200 block of Hickory Street: Diesel heater taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Mount Avenue: Propane tanks taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Purse/firearm taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Great Northern Way: Toolbox taken from vehicle.

1100 block of South Avenue West: Laptop computer/backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

5100 block of Skyview Drive: Window broken.

1100 block of East Broadway: Locks cut off.

1100 block of Cedar Street: Sign vandalized.

200 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

2400 block of Fence Line Drive: residence vandalized.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Building vandalized.

200 block of East Front Street: Camera vandalized.

600 block of Ivy Street: Tires slashed.

3300 block of Brooks Street: TV damaged.

Thefts

1800 block of Holborn Street: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.

2000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Cell phone/cash taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Cell phone taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone/Wallet taken.

2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at hardware store.

8700 block of Roller Coaster Road: Misc. items taken from residence.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Keys taken.

2700 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.

200 block of North California Street: Bicycle taken.

900 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

200 block of South Sixth Street East: Bicycle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

