 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Crime Report

Weekly Crime Report

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Lee Enterprises

Burglaries

600 block of W. Artemos Dr: Unlawful entry to residence.

400 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Unlawful entry to business.

200 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Wallet/sunglasses taken from vehicle.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Reserve St: Tools taken from vehicle.

400 block of S. 6th St. W: Jacket/Roadside Emerg. Kit taken from vehicle.

4600 block of Bordeaux Blvd: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Gilbert Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Burlington Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2300 block of River Rd: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1900 block of S. 14th St. W: Firearm taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

400 block of Brooks St: Vehicle vandalized.

2800 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.

2300 block of S. 5th St. W: Front door damaged.

1700 block of Cooper St: Tires slashed.

Burns St/Philips St: Vehicle vandalized.

4200 block of Expressway: Graffiti.

400 block of Kensington Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

4800 block of Potter Park Lp: Hole punched in wall.

Thefts

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of 55th St: Laptop computer taken.

5200 block of Grant Creek Rd: Wallet taken.

1800 block of Howell St: Motorcycle taken.

1600 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Multiple items taken from warehouse store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2200 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at casino.

2200 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at casino.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle taken.

3200 block of Tina Ave: Cash taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1003 E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at auto parts store.

100 block of Grandview Way: Clothing taken.

2100 block of Kemp St: Package taken from porch.

2700 block of Radio Way: Cell phone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

4800 block of Spurgin Rd: Fishing gear taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Cell phone taken.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pablo man arrested after two shot
Crime

Pablo man arrested after two shot

A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people Friday evening in Pablo, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The victims are expected to survive, Sheriff Don Bell said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News