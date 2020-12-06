Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
600 block of W. Artemos Dr: Unlawful entry to residence.
400 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to business.
1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Unlawful entry to business.
200 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from vehicles
1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Wallet/sunglasses taken from vehicle.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Reserve St: Tools taken from vehicle.
400 block of S. 6th St. W: Jacket/Roadside Emerg. Kit taken from vehicle.
4600 block of Bordeaux Blvd: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.
2700 block of Gilbert Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Burlington Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2300 block of River Rd: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1900 block of S. 14th St. W: Firearm taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
400 block of Brooks St: Vehicle vandalized.
2800 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.
2300 block of S. 5th St. W: Front door damaged.
1700 block of Cooper St: Tires slashed.
Burns St/Philips St: Vehicle vandalized.
4200 block of Expressway: Graffiti.
400 block of Kensington Ave: Vehicle vandalized.
4800 block of Potter Park Lp: Hole punched in wall.
Thefts
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of 55th St: Laptop computer taken.
5200 block of Grant Creek Rd: Wallet taken.
1800 block of Howell St: Motorcycle taken.
1600 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Multiple items taken from warehouse store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2200 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at casino.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle taken.
3200 block of Tina Ave: Cash taken.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1003 E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at auto parts store.
100 block of Grandview Way: Clothing taken.
2100 block of Kemp St: Package taken from porch.
2700 block of Radio Way: Cell phone taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Cell phone taken.
