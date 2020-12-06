Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

600 block of W. Artemos Dr: Unlawful entry to residence.

400 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Unlawful entry to business.

200 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Wallet/sunglasses taken from vehicle.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Reserve St: Tools taken from vehicle.

400 block of S. 6th St. W: Jacket/Roadside Emerg. Kit taken from vehicle.

4600 block of Bordeaux Blvd: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Gilbert Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Burlington Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2300 block of River Rd: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1900 block of S. 14th St. W: Firearm taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief