Weekly Crime Report

2000 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of personal items

100 block of Pattee St.: theft of personal items

600 block of Cooley St.: theft of personal items

2200 block of W. Railroad: theft of construction tools

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of grocery items

3900 block of England Blvd.: theft of personal items

2700 block of Brooks St.- theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

2000 block of Cooper St.: theft of license plate from vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items

1200 block of S. Sixth St. W.: theft of cash from unlocked vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery merchandise

2700 block of Radio Way: theft of power tools from business

1100 block of Lewis and Clark Drive: theft of motor vehicle

100 block of Garfield: theft from a business

1600 block of Russell St.: theft of personal items from vehicle