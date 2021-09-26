Weekly Crime Report

Missoula Police Department Weekly Incident report
Driving under the influence stops
1500 block of Toole Ave.: felony DUI stop
Toole and Scott: DUI stop
Stephens Ave. and W. Addison St.: DUI stop
Adams and E. Broadway: DUI stop
Peggy Lane and W. Broadway: DUI stop
Assaults
1600 block of W. Broadway: physical assault with injuries
1200 block of 34th St.: physical assault with injuries
500 block of S. Third St. W.: sexual assault
Milwaukee St. and S. Catlin St.: assault on officers, spitting on them
4000 block of Expressway: threat of assault
1100 block W. Broadway: domestic physical assault with juveniles present
5000 block of Grant Creek: physical assault
2500 block of Great Northern: domestic physical assault with injuries
Trespassing
1300 block of Cedar St.: campers refusing to move
3600 block of Brooks St.: person refusing to leave location
100 block of Turner St.: person refusing to leave location
3000 block of Stockyard Road: refusing to leave area
500 block of W. Spruce St.: person refused to leave area
1200 block of Dakota St.: person refusing to leave area
1000 block of E. Broadway: person refusing to leave area
Burglary
2400 block of 39th St.: theft of personal items from residence, door left unlocked
1300 block of E. Broadway: residence
100 block of Turner Ct.: theft of hand gun from residence
Theft
3600 block of N. Reserve: theft of motor vehicle
1600 block of S. Third St.: theft of grocery items
2200 block of Oxford St.: theft of grocery items
600 block of N. Third St.: theft of construction items
4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal belongings from unlocked vehicle
2200 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of grocery items
2600 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of money
2900 block of Tina Ave.: theft of motor vehicle
4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle
500 block of N. Higgins Ave.: theft of personal items off porch
2200 block of Rail Road St.: theft of personal belonging
2300 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of parts from vehicle
3200 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of clothing items
700 block of Wyoming St.: theft of bicycle
3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items
500 block of E. Beckwith Ave.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle
1500 block of Ashberry Ct.: theft of money
5000 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of grocery item
2800 block of W. Broadway: theft of tools
1600 block of Wyoming St.: theft of personal items
3800 block of Mullan Road: theft of bike
4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal belongings from unlocked car
1600 S. Third St. W.: theft of grocery items
2000 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of personal items
100 block of Pattee St.: theft of personal items
600 block of Cooley St.: theft of personal items
2200 block of W. Railroad: theft of construction tools
1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of grocery items
3900 block of England Blvd.: theft of personal items
2700 block of Brooks St.- theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle
2000 block of Cooper St.: theft of license plate from vehicle
3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items
1200 block of S. Sixth St. W.: theft of cash from unlocked vehicle
3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery merchandise
2700 block of Radio Way: theft of power tools from business
1100 block of Lewis and Clark Drive: theft of motor vehicle
100 block of Garfield: theft from a business
1600 block of Russell St.: theft of personal items from vehicle
3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items
Criminal mischief
1000 block of S. Sixth St. W.: damage to vehicle
300 block of Franklin St.: damage to vehicle
600 block of Longstaff: damage to vehicle
1000 block of S. Fifth St. W.: damage to vehicle
3800 block of Brooks St.: damage to office building
400 block of N. Higgins Ave.: damage to vehicle
1000 block of Charlo St.: damage to residence
1000 block of E. Broadway: damage to vehicle
Drugs
E Broadway/Higgins: arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute
900 block of E. Broadway: possession of dangerous drugs
W. Broadway and Woody St.: possession of dangerous drugs and a stolen handgun on their person
Disturbances and disorderly conduct
1500 block of Toole Ave.: physical disturbance with injuries
11000 Kemp St: adult challenging to fight juveniles
500 block of Alder St.: domestic disturbance with injuries
1600 block of S. 14th St.: physical disturbance with injuries
2300 block of Mullan Road: person climbing on vehicle
6100 block of Hillview Way: juvenile fight
1300 block of W. Broadway: urinating on sidewalk and blocking traffic
Disorderly conduct
1500 block of S. 10th St. W.: domestic physical disturbance with juveniles present
Animal cruelty
300 block of N. First St.: cat intentionally killed
1200 block of Montana St.: dog removed after being beaten by owner