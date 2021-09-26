 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report
crime reportcrime report

Weekly Crime Report

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, these are the ten Montana counties with the highest violent crime rate per 1,000 people.

Missoula Police Department Weekly Incident report

Driving under the influence stops

1500 block of Toole Ave.: felony DUI stop

Toole and Scott: DUI stop

Stephens Ave. and W. Addison St.: DUI stop

Adams and E. Broadway: DUI stop

Peggy Lane and W. Broadway: DUI stop

Assaults

1600 block of W. Broadway: physical assault with injuries

1200 block of 34th St.: physical assault with injuries

500 block of S. Third St. W.: sexual assault

Milwaukee St. and S. Catlin St.: assault on officers, spitting on them

4000 block of Expressway: threat of assault

1100 block W. Broadway: domestic physical assault with juveniles present

5000 block of Grant Creek: physical assault

2500 block of Great Northern: domestic physical assault with injuries

Trespassing

1300 block of Cedar St.: campers refusing to move

3600 block of Brooks St.: person refusing to leave location

100 block of Turner St.: person refusing to leave location

3000 block of Stockyard Road: refusing to leave area

500 block of W. Spruce St.: person refused to leave area

1200 block of Dakota St.: person refusing to leave area

1000 block of E. Broadway: person refusing to leave area

Burglary

2400 block of 39th St.: theft of personal items from residence, door left unlocked

1300 block of E. Broadway: residence

100 block of Turner Ct.: theft of hand gun from residence

Theft

3600 block of N. Reserve: theft of motor vehicle

1600 block of S. Third St.: theft of grocery items

2200 block of Oxford St.: theft of grocery items

600 block of N. Third St.: theft of construction items

4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal belongings from unlocked vehicle

2200 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of grocery items

2600 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of money

2900 block of Tina Ave.: theft of motor vehicle

4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

500 block of N. Higgins Ave.: theft of personal items off porch

2200 block of Rail Road St.: theft of personal belonging

2300 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of parts from vehicle

3200 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of clothing items

700 block of Wyoming St.: theft of bicycle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items

500 block of E. Beckwith Ave.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

1500 block of Ashberry Ct.: theft of money

5000 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of grocery item

2800 block of W. Broadway: theft of tools

1600 block of Wyoming St.: theft of personal items

3800 block of Mullan Road: theft of bike

4100 block of Mullan Road: theft of personal belongings from unlocked car

1600 S. Third St. W.: theft of grocery items

2000 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of personal items

100 block of Pattee St.: theft of personal items

600 block of Cooley St.: theft of personal items

2200 block of W. Railroad: theft of construction tools

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of grocery items

3900 block of England Blvd.: theft of personal items

2700 block of Brooks St.- theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

2000 block of Cooper St.: theft of license plate from vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items

1200 block of S. Sixth St. W.: theft of cash from unlocked vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery merchandise

2700 block of Radio Way: theft of power tools from business

1100 block of Lewis and Clark Drive: theft of motor vehicle

100 block of Garfield:  theft from a business

1600 block of Russell St.: theft of personal items from vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of grocery items

Criminal mischief

1000 block of S. Sixth St. W.: damage to vehicle

300 block of Franklin St.: damage to vehicle

600 block of Longstaff: damage to vehicle

1000 block of S. Fifth St. W.: damage to vehicle

3800 block of Brooks St.: damage to office building

400 block of N. Higgins Ave.: damage to vehicle

1000 block of Charlo St.: damage to residence

1000 block of E. Broadway: damage to vehicle

Drugs

E Broadway/Higgins: arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute

900 block of E. Broadway: possession of dangerous drugs

W. Broadway and Woody St.: possession of dangerous drugs and a stolen handgun on their person

Disturbances and disorderly conduct

1500 block of Toole Ave.: physical disturbance with injuries

11000 Kemp St: adult challenging to fight juveniles

500 block of Alder St.: domestic disturbance with injuries

1600 block of S. 14th St.: physical disturbance with injuries

2300 block of Mullan Road: person climbing on vehicle

6100 block of Hillview Way: juvenile fight

1300 block of W. Broadway: urinating on sidewalk and blocking traffic

Disorderly conduct

1500 block of S. 10th St. W.: domestic physical disturbance with juveniles present

Animal cruelty

300 block of N. First St.: cat intentionally killed

1200 block of Montana St.: dog removed after being beaten by owner

