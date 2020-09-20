Weekly crime report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burglaries

100 block of Mary Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

1600 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to storage units.

3600 block of Reserve St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from Vehicles

200 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Rollins St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

500 block of Keith Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

900 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

900 block of Stoddard St: Purse taken from vehicle.

5200 block of Airway Blvd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Duncan Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.

100 block of Fairview Ave: Loose change/documents taken from vehicle.

4900 block of N. Reserve St: Tools taken from work truck.

3200 block of Grant St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.