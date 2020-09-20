Weekly crime report

Burglaries
100 block of Mary Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.
1600 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to storage units.
3600 block of Reserve St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.
Theft from Vehicles
200 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Rollins St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
500 block of Keith Ave: Vehicle parts taken.
900 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
900 block of Stoddard St: Purse taken from vehicle.
5200 block of Airway Blvd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Duncan Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.
100 block of Fairview Ave: Loose change/documents taken from vehicle.
4900 block of N. Reserve St: Tools taken from work truck.
3200 block of Grant St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of W. Main St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Hwy 93 S/Miller Crk Rd: Power tools/batteries taken from vehicle.
2800 block of Harmony Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Strand Ave: Wallet/sunglasses taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kensington Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of S. Catlin St: Cell phone/Clothing taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Defoe St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
4300 block of Expressway: Camping gear taken from vehicle.
Connery Way/Saxony Pl: Camera taken from vehicle.
Laurie Ln: License plate taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
700 block of W. Broadway: Window damaged by thrown rock.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Patrol cars damaged by thrown rock.
500 block of N. Orange St: Building vandalized.
100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle window broken out.
1700 block of Brooks St: Outside commercial display items damaged.
4000 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle vandalized.
900 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of W. Broadway: Scale damaged.
3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicles vandalized.
3700 block of American Way: Window broken.
1100 block of Cedar St: Window broken.
3800 block of Brooks St: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of River St: Front door damaged.
1700 block of Brooks St: Exterior water spigot damaged.
1600 block of Shindig Dr: Bicycle vandalized.
2000 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle vandalized.
4300 block of Expressway: Motorcycle damaged.
Thefts
500 block of W. Kent St: Credit card taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
200 block of Expressway: Package taken.
500 block of W. Spruce St: Cell phone taken.
100 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle taken.
700 block of W. Pine St: Bicycle taken.
3600 block of Stephens Ave: Clothing taken.
200 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway; Shoplifting at grocery store.
5000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
Martha’s Ct: Yard signs taken.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from sporting goods store.
4800 block of Duncan Dr: Bicycle taken.
4300 block of Expressway: Motorcycle taken.
800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.
4700 block of Expressway: Motorcycle taken.
2700 block of Expo Park Way: Vehicle taken.
300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
2700 block of N. Reserve St: Money taken from cash register.
3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2200 block of Margaret St: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
6400 block of Kestrel Ct: Vehicle taken.
800 block of Stoddard St: Vehicle taken.
3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.
1500 block of Liberty Ln: Motorcycle taken.
1400 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
400 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
200 block of Russell St: Snacks taken from health club.
3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting from grocery store.
