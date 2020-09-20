 Skip to main content
Weekly crime report

Weekly crime report

Police

Burglaries

100 block of Mary Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

1600 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to storage units.

3600 block of Reserve St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from Vehicles

200 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Rollins St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

500 block of Keith Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

900 block of W. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

900 block of Stoddard St: Purse taken from vehicle.

5200 block of Airway Blvd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Duncan Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.

100 block of Fairview Ave: Loose change/documents taken from vehicle.

4900 block of N. Reserve St: Tools taken from work truck.

3200 block of Grant St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of W. Main St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Hwy 93 S/Miller Crk Rd: Power tools/batteries taken from vehicle.

2800 block of Harmony Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Strand Ave: Wallet/sunglasses taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kensington Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of S. Catlin St: Cell phone/Clothing taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Defoe St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

4300 block of Expressway: Camping gear taken from vehicle.

Connery Way/Saxony Pl: Camera taken from vehicle.

Laurie Ln: License plate taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

700 block of W. Broadway: Window damaged by thrown rock.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Patrol cars damaged by thrown rock.

500 block of N. Orange St: Building vandalized.

100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle window broken out.

1700 block of Brooks St: Outside commercial display items damaged.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle vandalized.

900 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of W. Broadway: Scale damaged.

3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicles vandalized.

3700 block of American Way: Window broken.

1100 block of Cedar St: Window broken.

3800 block of Brooks St: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of River St: Front door damaged.

1700 block of Brooks St: Exterior water spigot damaged.

1600 block of Shindig Dr: Bicycle vandalized.

2000 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle vandalized.

4300 block of Expressway: Motorcycle damaged.

Thefts

500 block of W. Kent St: Credit card taken.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

200 block of Expressway: Package taken.

500 block of W. Spruce St: Cell phone taken.

100 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle taken.

700 block of W. Pine St: Bicycle taken.

3600 block of Stephens Ave: Clothing taken.

200 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway; Shoplifting at grocery store.

5000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

Martha’s Ct: Yard signs taken.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from sporting goods store.

4800 block of Duncan Dr: Bicycle taken.

4300 block of Expressway: Motorcycle taken.

800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.

4700 block of Expressway: Motorcycle taken.

2700 block of Expo Park Way: Vehicle taken.

300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

2700 block of N. Reserve St: Money taken from cash register.

3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2200 block of Margaret St: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

6400 block of Kestrel Ct: Vehicle taken.

800 block of Stoddard St: Vehicle taken.

3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.

1500 block of Liberty Ln: Motorcycle taken.

1400 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

400 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

200 block of Russell St: Snacks taken from health club.

3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting from grocery store.

