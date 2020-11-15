 Skip to main content
Weekly crime report

Burglaries

2200 block of Margaret St: Unlawful entry to residence.

700 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of Howell St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2000 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to residence.

700 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.

800 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from Vehicles

100 block of W. Main St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

200 block of Northview Dr: Firearm/Hunting pack taken from vehicle.

500 block of N. 3rd St. W: Camping/Hunting supplies taken from vehicle.

300 block of Cottonwood: Tire taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Stephens Ave; Temp. Vehicle License Plate taken.

4100 block of Yorkshire Pl: Purse and other Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Takima Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.

1700 block of S. 10th St. W: Tools taken from vehicle.

3300 block of Raymond Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Power tools taken from vehicle.

1000 block of S. 6th St. W: Rx Meds taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Brooks St: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Dearborn Ave: Snow blower taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Russell St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1200 block of W. Broadway: front entry damaged with a rock.

200 block of S. 3rd St. W: Front door damaged.

3800 block of O’Leary St: Vehicle vandalized.

2400 block of 39th St: Vehicle vandalized.

500 block of Lafray Ln: Vehicle vandalized.

2000 block of Trail St: Vehicle vandalized.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Window broken.

1000 block of W. Broadway: Fence vandalized.

3300 block of Raymond Ct: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

1600 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of W. Broadway: Purse taken.

2700 block of Brooks St: Lug nuts taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Cash taken.

1700 block of Wyoming St: Firearm taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1700 block of Wyoming St: Credit cards taken from purse.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

200 block of Garfield St: Rx Meds taken.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Cell phone taken.

2200 block of North Ave W: Yard sign taken.

1900 block of South Ave. W: Shoplifting at convenience store.

800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.

3800 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.

3300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

400 block of Ben Hogan Dr: Yard equipment taken.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Items taken from wallet.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of SW Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at liquor store.

3600 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Johnson St: Rx Meds taken.

1100 block of Howell St: Bicycle taken.​

