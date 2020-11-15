Weekly crime report

Burglaries

2200 block of Margaret St: Unlawful entry to residence.

700 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of Howell St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2000 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to residence.

700 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.

800 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from Vehicles

100 block of W. Main St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

200 block of Northview Dr: Firearm/Hunting pack taken from vehicle.

500 block of N. 3rd St. W: Camping/Hunting supplies taken from vehicle.

300 block of Cottonwood: Tire taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Stephens Ave; Temp. Vehicle License Plate taken.

4100 block of Yorkshire Pl: Purse and other Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Takima Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.