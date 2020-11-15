Weekly crime report

Burglaries
2200 block of Margaret St: Unlawful entry to residence.
700 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.
1800 block of Howell St: Unlawful entry to residence.
2000 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to residence.
700 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.
800 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.
Theft from Vehicles
100 block of W. Main St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
200 block of Northview Dr: Firearm/Hunting pack taken from vehicle.
500 block of N. 3rd St. W: Camping/Hunting supplies taken from vehicle.
300 block of Cottonwood: Tire taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Stephens Ave; Temp. Vehicle License Plate taken.
4100 block of Yorkshire Pl: Purse and other Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Takima Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicles.
1700 block of S. 10th St. W: Tools taken from vehicle.
3300 block of Raymond Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Stockyard Rd: Power tools taken from vehicle.
1000 block of S. 6th St. W: Rx Meds taken from vehicle.
2700 block of Brooks St: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Dearborn Ave: Snow blower taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Russell St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1200 block of W. Broadway: front entry damaged with a rock.
200 block of S. 3rd St. W: Front door damaged.
3800 block of O’Leary St: Vehicle vandalized.
2400 block of 39th St: Vehicle vandalized.
500 block of Lafray Ln: Vehicle vandalized.
2000 block of Trail St: Vehicle vandalized.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Window broken.
1000 block of W. Broadway: Fence vandalized.
3300 block of Raymond Ct: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
1600 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of W. Broadway: Purse taken.
2700 block of Brooks St: Lug nuts taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Cash taken.
1700 block of Wyoming St: Firearm taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1700 block of Wyoming St: Credit cards taken from purse.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
200 block of Garfield St: Rx Meds taken.
3700 block of N. Reserve St: Cell phone taken.
2200 block of North Ave W: Yard sign taken.
1900 block of South Ave. W: Shoplifting at convenience store.
800 block of Strand Ave: Vehicle taken.
3800 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.
3300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
400 block of Ben Hogan Dr: Yard equipment taken.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Items taken from wallet.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
600 block of SW Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at liquor store.
3600 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of Johnson St: Rx Meds taken.
1100 block of Howell St: Bicycle taken.
