Weekly Crime Report

Police lights
Burglaries

1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Unlawful entry to garage.

Russell Ct. N: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2700 block of Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

Theft from vehicles

4800 block of Expressway: Documents taken from vehicle.

500 block of South Ave. W: Purse taken from vehicle.

900 block of Cregg Ln: CDs taken from vehicle.

3900 block of Mullan Rd: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Mullan Rd: Gift cards/spare change taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

300 block of Connell Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2400 block of South Ave W: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

1800 block of South Ave: Winch taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

1400 block of E. Broadway: Graffiti.

900 block of N. Orange St: Glass doors/window broken.

2300 block of W. Vista Dr: Garage door vandalized.

700 block of S. Catlin St: Vehicle/residence vandalized.

6400 block of Lwr. Miller Crk Rd: Landscaping vandalized.

1000 block of Holmes St: Vehicle vandalized.

900 block of Kern St: Vehicle vandalized.

2300 block of Palmer St: Lock cut.

1700 block of Cooper St: Tire slashed.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3600 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Hwy, 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Hwy, 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

1800 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle taken.

600 block of SW Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at casino.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

2700 block of S. Russell St: Camping supplies taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet/keys taken from shopping cart.

2600 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken from property.

1200 block of 39th St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1500 block of Burns St: Propane tanks/accessories taken.

1400 block of W. Broadway: Furniture taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Burns St: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of 34th St: Package taken from front porch.

2000 block of W. Central Ave: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

