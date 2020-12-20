Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Unlawful entry to garage.

Russell Ct. N: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2700 block of Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

Theft from vehicles

4800 block of Expressway: Documents taken from vehicle.

500 block of South Ave. W: Purse taken from vehicle.

900 block of Cregg Ln: CDs taken from vehicle.

3900 block of Mullan Rd: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Mullan Rd: Gift cards/spare change taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

300 block of Connell Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2400 block of South Ave W: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.

1800 block of South Ave: Winch taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

1400 block of E. Broadway: Graffiti.