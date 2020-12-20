Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Unlawful entry to garage.
Russell Ct. N: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of N. Johnson St: Unlawful entry to residence.
2700 block of Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
Theft from vehicles
4800 block of Expressway: Documents taken from vehicle.
500 block of South Ave. W: Purse taken from vehicle.
900 block of Cregg Ln: CDs taken from vehicle.
3900 block of Mullan Rd: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Mullan Rd: Gift cards/spare change taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
300 block of Connell Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2400 block of South Ave W: Hunting gear taken from vehicle.
1800 block of South Ave: Winch taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
1400 block of E. Broadway: Graffiti.
900 block of N. Orange St: Glass doors/window broken.
2300 block of W. Vista Dr: Garage door vandalized.
700 block of S. Catlin St: Vehicle/residence vandalized.
6400 block of Lwr. Miller Crk Rd: Landscaping vandalized.
1000 block of Holmes St: Vehicle vandalized.
900 block of Kern St: Vehicle vandalized.
2300 block of Palmer St: Lock cut.
1700 block of Cooper St: Tire slashed.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3600 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Hwy, 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Hwy, 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
1800 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle taken.
600 block of SW Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at casino.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
2700 block of S. Russell St: Camping supplies taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet/keys taken from shopping cart.
2600 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken from property.
1200 block of 39th St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1500 block of Burns St: Propane tanks/accessories taken.
1400 block of W. Broadway: Furniture taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Burns St: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of 34th St: Package taken from front porch.
2000 block of W. Central Ave: Vehicle taken.
4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
