Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1500 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.
2300 block of Mount Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of Crestview Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.
1800 block of S. 4th St. W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
2400 block of Stratford Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.
2000 block of S. 5th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from vehicles
200 block of S. 2nd St. W: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1800 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle license plate taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle parts taken.
800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.
500 block of Pattee St: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Eaton St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Ernest Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Maurice Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3100 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle parts taken.
3000 block of Stockyard Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle tire slashed.
500 block of E. Front St: Gate ‘arm’ damaged.
4800 block of Gharrett St: Vehicle vandalized.
1600 block of Cooper St: Padlock vandalized.
100 block of Woodford St: Yard decorations vandalized.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Graffiti.
400 block of Woodford St: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of Burlington Ave: Flag/pole vandalized.
400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.
2900 block of Brooks St: Vending Machine vandalized.
1400 block of Russell St: Vending Machine vandalized.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Television damaged.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2700 block of Hamilton Way: Vehicle taken.
1800 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.
1800 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.
100 block of Ryman St: Wallet taken.
1700 block of McDonald Ave: Lawn decorations taken.
4000 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Cellphone taken.
2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2200 block of Kensington Ave: Vehicle taken.
1900 block of North Ave. W: Backpack taken.
3900 block of Brooks St: Assets taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3000 block of Paxson St: Firearms taken.
1700 block of Cooper St: Credit Card taken.
3100 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at industrial supply store.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken.
1200 block of Bandmann Trl: Construction materials taken.
2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.
1700 block of Russell St: Keys taken.
2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.