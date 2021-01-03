Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

1500 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2300 block of Mount Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of Crestview Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of S. 4th St. W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

2400 block of Stratford Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.

2000 block of S. 5th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

200 block of S. 2nd St. W: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1800 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle license plate taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle parts taken.

800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.

500 block of Pattee St: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Eaton St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Ernest Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Maurice Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.