Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

1500 block of Wyoming St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2300 block of Mount Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of Crestview Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of S. 4th St. W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

2400 block of Stratford Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.

2000 block of S. 5th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

200 block of S. 2nd St. W: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1800 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle license plate taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle parts taken.

800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.

500 block of Pattee St: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Eaton St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Ernest Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Maurice Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3100 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle parts taken.

3000 block of Stockyard Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle tire slashed.

500 block of E. Front St: Gate ‘arm’ damaged.

4800 block of Gharrett St: Vehicle vandalized.

1600 block of Cooper St: Padlock vandalized.

100 block of Woodford St: Yard decorations vandalized.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Graffiti.

400 block of Woodford St: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of Burlington Ave: Flag/pole vandalized.

400 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.

2900 block of Brooks St: Vending Machine vandalized.

1400 block of Russell St: Vending Machine vandalized.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Television damaged.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2700 block of Hamilton Way: Vehicle taken.

1800 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.

1800 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.

100 block of Ryman St: Wallet taken.

1700 block of McDonald Ave: Lawn decorations taken.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Cellphone taken.

2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2200 block of Kensington Ave: Vehicle taken.

1900 block of North Ave. W: Backpack taken.

3900 block of Brooks St: Assets taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3000 block of Paxson St: Firearms taken.

1700 block of Cooper St: Credit Card taken.

3100 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at industrial supply store.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Misc. items taken.

1200 block of Bandmann Trl: Construction materials taken.

2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3600 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.

1700 block of Russell St: Keys taken.

2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

