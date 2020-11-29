 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report

date 2020-11-29

Burglaries

1800 block of Rogers St: Unlawful entry to storage units.

600 block of W. Kent Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

1800 block of Grant St: Unlawful entry to storage units.

Theft from vehicles

600 block of Edith St: Vehicle parts taken.

700 block of Kern St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Cinnabar Dr: License plate taken from vehicle.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Tools taken from vehicle.

800 block of Woodford St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Purse taken from vehicle.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Grant St: Documents taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Maurice Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.

200 block of E. Front St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

600 block of Dearborn Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

600 block of Prince St: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of W. Pine St: Front door damaged.

2000 block of Cooper St: City trees cut down.

1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

400 block of E. Beckwith Ave: Power compactor/packer taken.

700 block of Monroe St: Car key taken.

1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Misc. items taken from residence.

Sherri St: Scooter taken.

3300 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.

1400 block of S. 4th St. W: Vehicle taken.

3000 block of Washburn St: Jewelry taken.

3000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at Wireless Store.

1700 block of Cooley St: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of Turner St: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of N. 2nd St. W: Package taken from residence.

4800 block of Jaiden Ln: Purse taken.

200 block of W. Broadway: Game system taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

1900 block of S. 11th St. W: Elk Skull taken from property.

300 block of N. 1st. St. W: Portable grill taken.

1900 block of North Ave. W: Cell phone taken.

3000 block of Paxson St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of Livingston Ave: Bicycle taken.

4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Purse taken from shopping cart.

2700 block of W. Broadway: Purse taken.

