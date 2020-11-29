Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1800 block of Rogers St: Unlawful entry to storage units.
600 block of W. Kent Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.
1800 block of Grant St: Unlawful entry to storage units.
Theft from vehicles
600 block of Edith St: Vehicle parts taken.
700 block of Kern St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Cinnabar Dr: License plate taken from vehicle.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Tools taken from vehicle.
800 block of Woodford St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Purse taken from vehicle.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Grant St: Documents taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Maurice Ave: Documents taken from vehicle.
200 block of E. Front St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
600 block of Dearborn Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
600 block of Prince St: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of W. Pine St: Front door damaged.
2000 block of Cooper St: City trees cut down.
1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
400 block of E. Beckwith Ave: Power compactor/packer taken.
700 block of Monroe St: Car key taken.
1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Misc. items taken from residence.
Sherri St: Scooter taken.
3300 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.
1400 block of S. 4th St. W: Vehicle taken.
3000 block of Washburn St: Jewelry taken.
3000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at Wireless Store.
1700 block of Cooley St: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of Turner St: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
600 block of N. 2nd St. W: Package taken from residence.
4800 block of Jaiden Ln: Purse taken.
200 block of W. Broadway: Game system taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1900 block of S. 11th St. W: Elk Skull taken from property.
300 block of N. 1st. St. W: Portable grill taken.
1900 block of North Ave. W: Cell phone taken.
3000 block of Paxson St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
3800 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of Livingston Ave: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Purse taken from shopping cart.
2700 block of W. Broadway: Purse taken.
