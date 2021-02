Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

2300 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

200 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3900 block of O’Leary St: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from vehicles

2800 block of Fort Missoula Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Cottage Ct: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of S. 3rd St. W: Backpack/Purse taken from vehicle.

2800 block of Latimer St: Vehicle parts taken.

600 block of N. Davis: Propane tanks taken from trailer.

800 block of Brooks St: License plate taken from vehicle.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Brooks St: Misc. tools taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Howell St: Tool bag taken from vehicle.