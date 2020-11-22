 Skip to main content
Weekly crime report

Burglaries

2900 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.

200 block of Pattee Crk Dr: Unlawful entry to residence.

800 block of Strand Ave: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2000 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.

4800 block of Grant Crk Rd: Unlawful entry to business.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

1900 block of Maple St: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1100 block of 34th St: Firearms taken from vehicle.

2400 block of Aspen Grove: Wallet taken from vehicle.

700 block of Monroe St: Documents taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Stephens Ave: Purse contents taken from vehicle.

1600 block of S. 8th St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

400 block of Roosevelt St: Backpack taken from vehicle.

2600 block of W. Broadway: Interior furnishings taken from RVs.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Fuel taken from vehicles.

2300 block of Strand Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Door damaged.

100 block of Grandview Way: Vehicle “egged”.

1900 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle vandalized.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.

3400 block of Mullan Rd: Wallet taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2500 block of Fleet St: Package taken from door step.

1200 block of 39th St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

300 block of Dearborn Ave: Packages taken from door step.

900 block of E. Broadway: Face mask taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3400 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at convenience store.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Coat taken.​

