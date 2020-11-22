Weekly crime report

Burglaries
2900 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.
200 block of Pattee Crk Dr: Unlawful entry to residence.
800 block of Strand Ave: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2000 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.
4800 block of Grant Crk Rd: Unlawful entry to business.
200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.
1900 block of Maple St: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
1100 block of 34th St: Firearms taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Aspen Grove: Wallet taken from vehicle.
700 block of Monroe St: Documents taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Stephens Ave: Purse contents taken from vehicle.
1600 block of S. 8th St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
400 block of Roosevelt St: Backpack taken from vehicle.
2600 block of W. Broadway: Interior furnishings taken from RVs.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Fuel taken from vehicles.
2300 block of Strand Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Door damaged.
100 block of Grandview Way: Vehicle “egged”.
1900 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle vandalized.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.
3400 block of Mullan Rd: Wallet taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2500 block of Fleet St: Package taken from door step.
1200 block of 39th St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
300 block of Dearborn Ave: Packages taken from door step.
900 block of E. Broadway: Face mask taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3400 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at convenience store.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Coat taken.
