Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

3900 block of Mullan Rd: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

1600 block of S. 3rd W: Unlawful entry to residence.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from vehicles

600 block of E. Pine St: Trailer hitch taken from vehicle.

800 block of W. Broadway: Bag taken from vehicle.

800 block of Sherwood St: License plate taken from vehicle.

2400 block of S. 9th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2200 block of W. Railroad: Vehicle parts taken.

4800 block of Grant Crk Rd: Misc. items taken from trailer.

3000 block of Paxson St: Cash & credit cards taken from vehicle.

100 block of N. Easy St: Vehicle parts taken.

1600 block of S. 7th St. W: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Van Buren St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Misc. items taken from vehicle.