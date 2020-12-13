 Skip to main content
Weekly Crime Report

Weekly Crime Report

Police lights
Burglaries

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Unlawful entry to business.

1700 block of Hudson St: Unlawful entry to business.

3100 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.

2100 block of S. 14th St: Unlawful entry to business.

1800 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from vehicles

3000 block of Martinwood Rd: Firearm taken from vehicle.

2800 block of Rockridge Ct: Lic. Plates taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Cooper St: Backpack & keys taken from vehicle.

1600 block of W. Kent Ave: Hardware taken from trailer.

Russell Ct. S: License plates taken from vehicle.

100 block of Meadowlark Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Rodgers St: Photo/jewelry taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Dearborn Ave: Tires taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Rattlesnake Dr: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Springs Pl: Vehicle parts taken.

1500 block of Fairview Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Fairview Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kinnikinnick Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Radio Way: Tool box taken from vehicle.

1800 block of E. Broadway: Camping gear taken from vehicle.

1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle parts taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Cellphone/Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Stoddard St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of N. Russell St: Tools/clothing taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

2500 block of Great Northern Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of W. Broadway: Door damaged.

1000 block of W. Pine St: Tires slashed.

3800 block of O’Leary St: Door lock vandalized.

4900 block of Christian Dr: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.

2300 block of 43rd St: Camp trailer damaged.

Mount Ave/Garfield St: Graffiti.

400 block of S. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of Cove Ct: Vehicle vandalized.

3000 block of American Way: ATM Machine vandalized.

2200 block of E. Vista Dr: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

400 block of Whitaker Dr: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

4900 block of Lwr. Miller Crk Rd: Checks taken.

1100 block of Clark Fork Ln: Items taken from burned out wreckage.

4200 block of Deveraux Pl: Cell phone taken.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

2300 block of McDonald Ave: Cargo Trailer taken.

3200 block of Bancroft St: Trailer taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1000 block of Turner St: Construction materials taken.

1900 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

1900 block of Johnson St: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of Hillview Ct: Rx Meds taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Kensington Ave: Shoplifting at secondhand store.

900 block of E. Broadway: Christmas tree taken.

1900 block of Johnson St: Purse taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Extension cord taken.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

100 block of W. Central Ave: Gas cans taken.

2000 block of Maple St: Vehicle taken.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of Dearborn Ave: Misc. items taken from residence.

600 block of Turner St: Utility Cart taken.

3500 block of Southpointe Dr: Package taken from residence.

800 block of Bulwer St: Package taken from residence.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of Strand Ave: U-Haul Truck taken.

1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.

2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Jewelry taken.

2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.

Pablo man arrested after two shot
Crime

Pablo man arrested after two shot

A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people Friday evening in Pablo, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The victims are expected to survive, Sheriff Don Bell said. 

