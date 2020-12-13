Weekly Crime Report

1500 block of Fairview Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Fairview Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kinnikinnick Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Radio Way: Tool box taken from vehicle.

1800 block of E. Broadway: Camping gear taken from vehicle.

1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle parts taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Cellphone/Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Stoddard St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of N. Russell St: Tools/clothing taken from vehicle.

Criminal mischief

2500 block of Great Northern Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of W. Broadway: Door damaged.

1000 block of W. Pine St: Tires slashed.

3800 block of O’Leary St: Door lock vandalized.

4900 block of Christian Dr: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.