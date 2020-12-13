Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Unlawful entry to business.
1700 block of Hudson St: Unlawful entry to business.
3100 block of N. Reserve St: Unlawful entry to business.
2100 block of S. 14th St: Unlawful entry to business.
1800 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from vehicles
3000 block of Martinwood Rd: Firearm taken from vehicle.
2800 block of Rockridge Ct: Lic. Plates taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Cooper St: Backpack & keys taken from vehicle.
1600 block of W. Kent Ave: Hardware taken from trailer.
Russell Ct. S: License plates taken from vehicle.
100 block of Meadowlark Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Rodgers St: Photo/jewelry taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Dearborn Ave: Tires taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Rattlesnake Dr: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Springs Pl: Vehicle parts taken.
1500 block of Fairview Ave: Purse taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Fairview Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kinnikinnick Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2700 block of Radio Way: Tool box taken from vehicle.
1800 block of E. Broadway: Camping gear taken from vehicle.
1800 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle parts taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Cellphone/Wallet taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Stoddard St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of N. Russell St: Tools/clothing taken from vehicle.
Criminal mischief
2500 block of Great Northern Ave: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of W. Broadway: Door damaged.
1000 block of W. Pine St: Tires slashed.
3800 block of O’Leary St: Door lock vandalized.
4900 block of Christian Dr: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of N. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.
2300 block of 43rd St: Camp trailer damaged.
Mount Ave/Garfield St: Graffiti.
400 block of S. Higgins Ave: Graffiti.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of Cove Ct: Vehicle vandalized.
3000 block of American Way: ATM Machine vandalized.
2200 block of E. Vista Dr: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
400 block of Whitaker Dr: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
4900 block of Lwr. Miller Crk Rd: Checks taken.
1100 block of Clark Fork Ln: Items taken from burned out wreckage.
4200 block of Deveraux Pl: Cell phone taken.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of McDonald Ave: Cargo Trailer taken.
3200 block of Bancroft St: Trailer taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1000 block of Turner St: Construction materials taken.
1900 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
1900 block of Johnson St: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of Hillview Ct: Rx Meds taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Kensington Ave: Shoplifting at secondhand store.
900 block of E. Broadway: Christmas tree taken.
1900 block of Johnson St: Purse taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Extension cord taken.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
100 block of W. Central Ave: Gas cans taken.
2000 block of Maple St: Vehicle taken.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of Dearborn Ave: Misc. items taken from residence.
600 block of Turner St: Utility Cart taken.
3500 block of Southpointe Dr: Package taken from residence.
800 block of Bulwer St: Package taken from residence.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of Strand Ave: U-Haul Truck taken.
1900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at drug store.
2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Jewelry taken.
2300 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at hardware store.
