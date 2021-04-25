 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Crime Report
0 comments
crime reportcrime report

Weekly Crime Report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Lee Enterprises

Burglaries

1200 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2400 block of 39th St: Unlawful entry to storage room.

600 block of Benton Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

200 block of W. Front St: Unlawful entry to business.

4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage facility.

Theft from vehicles

1000 block of S. 6th St. W: Tools taken from a trailer.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

8000 block of Guinevere Dr: Tools taken from trailer.

100 block of Expressway: Construction materials taken from vehicle.

England Blvd/Tine Ave: Tools taken from trailer.

1900 block of S. 4th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Livingston Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

1800 block of Dickens St: Vehicle parts taken.

400 block of Madison St: Jacket taken from vehicle.

Maurice Ave/E. Kent St: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

700 block of Monroe St.: Wallet taken from vehicle.

4800 block of Grant Crk Rd: Trailer hitch taken.

400 block of Edith St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

200 block of Grant St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

300 block of E. Sussex Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

100 block of Hickory St: Vehicle parts taken.

Criminal mischief

1600 block of W. Broadway: Motel room vandalized.

2800 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.

1100 block of E. Broadway: Rolling door vandalized.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Graffiti.

4800 block of Jaiden Ln: Landscaping vandalized.

Thefts

800 block of Strand Ave: U-Haul truck taken.

3100 block of Tina Ave: Construction materials taken.

1300 block of Byron St: Computer taken.

300 block of N. Johnson St: Documents taken.

200 block of W. Harlem St: Firearm taken.

1100 block of Hawthorne St: Vehicle canopy taken.

4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.

5300 block of W. Harrier: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2400 block of Oxford St: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of North Ave. W: Misc. items taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

900 block of S. 4th St. W: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Reserve St: Purse taken.

2200 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at liquor store.

1500 block of Harrison St: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Cash taken from wallet. 

3000 block of Bancroft St: Propane tanks taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.

500 block of W. Kent St: Lawn ornament taken.

400 block of E. Broadway: Cellphone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Batteries taken.

200 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken from purse.

100 block of Expressway: Portable generator taken.

1500 block of S. Catlin St: Package taken from porch.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Rx meds taken.

1500 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.

700 block of SW Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Brooks St: Cash taken.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News