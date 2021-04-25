Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries

1200 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2400 block of 39th St: Unlawful entry to storage room.

600 block of Benton Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.

200 block of W. Front St: Unlawful entry to business.

4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage facility.

Theft from vehicles

1000 block of S. 6th St. W: Tools taken from a trailer.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

8000 block of Guinevere Dr: Tools taken from trailer.

100 block of Expressway: Construction materials taken from vehicle.

England Blvd/Tine Ave: Tools taken from trailer.

1900 block of S. 4th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Livingston Ave: Vehicle parts taken.

1800 block of Dickens St: Vehicle parts taken.