Weekly Crime Report

Burglaries
1200 block of North Ave W: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2400 block of 39th St: Unlawful entry to storage room.
600 block of Benton Ave: Unlawful entry to garage.
200 block of W. Front St: Unlawful entry to business.
4000 block of Hwy. 10 W: Unlawful entry to storage facility.
Theft from vehicles
1000 block of S. 6th St. W: Tools taken from a trailer.
4000 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
8000 block of Guinevere Dr: Tools taken from trailer.
100 block of Expressway: Construction materials taken from vehicle.
England Blvd/Tine Ave: Tools taken from trailer.
1900 block of S. 4th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Livingston Ave: Vehicle parts taken.
1800 block of Dickens St: Vehicle parts taken.
400 block of Madison St: Jacket taken from vehicle.
Maurice Ave/E. Kent St: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
700 block of Monroe St.: Wallet taken from vehicle.
4800 block of Grant Crk Rd: Trailer hitch taken.
400 block of Edith St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
200 block of Grant St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
300 block of E. Sussex Ave: Vehicle parts taken.
100 block of Hickory St: Vehicle parts taken.
Criminal mischief
1600 block of W. Broadway: Motel room vandalized.
2800 block of Palmer St: Vehicle vandalized.
1100 block of E. Broadway: Rolling door vandalized.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Graffiti.
4800 block of Jaiden Ln: Landscaping vandalized.
Thefts
800 block of Strand Ave: U-Haul truck taken.
3100 block of Tina Ave: Construction materials taken.
1300 block of Byron St: Computer taken.
300 block of N. Johnson St: Documents taken.
200 block of W. Harlem St: Firearm taken.
1100 block of Hawthorne St: Vehicle canopy taken.
4000 block of Hwy. 93 S: Shoplifting at department store.
5300 block of W. Harrier: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2400 block of Oxford St: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of North Ave. W: Misc. items taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
900 block of S. 4th St. W: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Reserve St: Purse taken.
2200 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at liquor store.
1500 block of Harrison St: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Cash taken from wallet.
3000 block of Bancroft St: Propane tanks taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.
500 block of W. Kent St: Lawn ornament taken.
400 block of E. Broadway: Cellphone taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Batteries taken.
200 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken from purse.
100 block of Expressway: Portable generator taken.
1500 block of S. Catlin St: Package taken from porch.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Rx meds taken.
1500 block of Wyoming St: Vehicle taken.
700 block of SW Higgins Ave: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of Brooks St: Cash taken.