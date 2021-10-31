Weekly Crime Report

Missoula Police Department Weekly Incident report

Driving under the Influence stops

900 block of E. Broadway: driving while impaired

Assaults

1200 block of S. Fifth St. W.: domestic related fight with injuries

200 block of E. Main St.: physical assault with injuries

Cedar St. and Hawthorn St.: physical assault

1000 block of E. Broadway: physical assault domestic related

2000 block of Livingston Ave.: physical assault-domestic related

1100 block of W. Broadway: assault-sexual

3100 block of Washburn St.: assault-domestic related

1800 block of Cooper St.: assault with threat of weapons

Robbery

2500 block of Reserve St.: injury during a theft

Trespassing

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: remaining on property

3000 block of Paxson St.: remaining on property

1100 block of W. Broadway: remaining on property

1500 block of Liberty Lane: remaining on property

Burglary

Schilling St./Seventh: residence garage

Theft

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

2200 block of W. Central Ave.: theft of tools

3500 Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

4000 Highway 93 S.: theft of merchandise

2700 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1600 block of Schilling St.: theft of bike

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

900 block of N. Orange St.: theft of merchandise

2700 block of Brooks St.: theft of vehicle items

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

100 block of Caras Drive: theft of personal items

2800 block of Clark St.: theft from unlocked vehicle

1700 block of South Ave. W.: theft of vehicle parts

Hilda Ave and S. Fifth St.: theft of vehicle parts

200 block of W. Broadway: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

2400 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

4000 block of Hwy 93 S.: theft of merchandise

1500 block of Liberty Lane: theft of bike

3400 block of Reserve St.: theft of vehicle parts

2300 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

1100 W. Broadway: remaining on property without permission

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: theft of personal items

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3000 block of Paxson St.: theft of merchandise

2900 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1500 block of Liberty Lane: theft of bicycle

1700 block of W. Broadway: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

2400 block of 39th St.: theft of merchandise

2200 block of Oxford St.: theft of merchandise

1900 block of Maple St.: theft of personal items from vehicle

100 block of W. Kent Ave.: theft of a bike from residence

6000 block of Industrial Road: theft of personal items

1600 block of W. Broadway: theft of merchandise

200 block of Blaine St.: theft of merchandise

500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

Drugs

Spurgin Road and Reserve St.: criminal possession with intent to distribute

Disturbances and Disorderly Conduct

1400 block of E. Broadway: verbal and physical disturbance

1000 Rollins St.: verbal disturbance between parties

100 block of Charlo St.: family disturbance

400 block of Washington St.: disturbing the peace

200 block of W. Front St.: disturbing the peace of a business

Eaton St./14th St.: disturbance with weapons

1100 block of Broadway: disturbance with physical injuries

2400 block of S. Eighth St. W.: disturbance with physical injuries

1100 block of W. Broadway: disturbance

3100 block of N. Reserve St.: disturbance verbal

Criminal Mischief

900 block of Spartan Drive: damage to vehicle

400 block of N. Higgins Ave.: damage to personal property

S. 13th St. W. and Garfield: damage to vehicle

1600 block of Russell St.: damage to car wash

2000 block of Maurice St.: damage to vehicle

2800 block of Garfield St.: damage to residence

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: damage to vehicle

