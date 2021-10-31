 Skip to main content
Crime Report

Weekly Crime Report

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, these are the ten Montana counties with the highest violent crime rate per 1,000 people.

Missoula Police Department Weekly Incident report 

Driving under the Influence stops

900 block of E. Broadway: driving while impaired

Assaults

1200 block of S. Fifth St. W.: domestic related fight with injuries

200 block of E. Main St.: physical assault with injuries

Cedar St. and Hawthorn St.: physical assault

1000 block of E. Broadway: physical assault domestic related

2000 block of Livingston Ave.: physical assault-domestic related

1100 block of W. Broadway: assault-sexual

3100 block of Washburn St.: assault-domestic related

1800 block of Cooper St.: assault with threat of weapons

Robbery

2500 block of Reserve St.: injury during a theft

Trespassing

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: remaining on property

3000 block of Paxson St.: remaining on property

1100 block of W. Broadway: remaining on property

1500 block of Liberty Lane: remaining on property

Burglary

Schilling St./Seventh: residence garage

Theft

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

2200 block of W. Central Ave.: theft of tools

3500 Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

4000 Highway 93 S.: theft of merchandise

2700 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1600 block of Schilling St.: theft of bike

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

900 block of N. Orange St.: theft of merchandise

2700 block of Brooks St.: theft of vehicle items

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

100 block of Caras Drive: theft of personal items

2800 block of Clark St.: theft from unlocked vehicle

1700 block of South Ave. W.: theft of vehicle parts

Hilda Ave and S. Fifth St.: theft of vehicle parts

200 block of W. Broadway: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

2400 block of N. Reserve St.: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

4000 block of Hwy 93 S.: theft of merchandise

1500 block of Liberty Lane: theft of bike

3400 block of Reserve St.: theft of vehicle parts

2300 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1600 block of S. Third St. W.: theft of merchandise

1100 W. Broadway: remaining on property without permission

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: theft of personal items

3500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

3000 block of Paxson St.: theft of merchandise

2900 block of Brooks St.: theft of merchandise

1500 block of Liberty Lane: theft of bicycle

1700 block of W. Broadway: theft of personal items from unlocked vehicle

2400 block of 39th St.: theft of merchandise

2200 block of Oxford St.: theft of merchandise

1900 block of Maple St.: theft of personal items from vehicle

100 block of W. Kent Ave.: theft of a bike from residence

6000 block of Industrial Road: theft of personal items

1600 block of W. Broadway: theft of merchandise

200 block of Blaine St.: theft of merchandise

500 block of Mullan Road: theft of merchandise

Drugs

Spurgin Road and Reserve St.: criminal possession with intent to distribute

Disturbances and Disorderly Conduct

1400 block of E. Broadway: verbal and physical disturbance

1000 Rollins St.: verbal disturbance between parties

100 block of Charlo St.: family disturbance

400 block of Washington St.: disturbing the peace

200 block of W. Front St.: disturbing the peace of a business

Eaton St./14th St.: disturbance with weapons

1100 block of Broadway: disturbance with physical injuries

2400 block of S. Eighth St. W.: disturbance with physical injuries

1100 block of W. Broadway: disturbance

3100 block of N. Reserve St.: disturbance verbal

Criminal Mischief

900 block of Spartan Drive: damage to vehicle

400 block of N. Higgins Ave.: damage to personal property

S. 13th St. W. and Garfield: damage to vehicle

1600 block of Russell St.: damage to car wash

2000 block of Maurice St.: damage to vehicle

2800 block of Garfield St.: damage to residence

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: damage to vehicle

*this report does not reflect all of the Calls for Service MPD responded to**

