Woman arrested after Missoula shooting; authorities seek help with separate investigation

On Monday, a 29-year-old woman in Missoula was in custody after shooting a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute, Missoula police said Monday in a news release. In a separate incident, Sanders County officials asked for tips to aid an unsolved homicide investigation.

In Missoula, police responded to a home on the 1200 block of 34th Street at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Officers learned upon arriving that a 32-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, Welsh said. Angela Fallan, 29, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide.

The man was still hospitalized in serious condition Monday morning, Welsh said.

Fallan is expected to appear Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court on the charge.

In Sanders County, it has been two years since William Patrick Conko Camel was shot to death on Frank McClure Street on Oct. 5, 2018, but Sanders County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have not given up on the investigation, officials said in a news release Monday.