Woman arrested after Missoula shooting; authorities seek help with separate investigation

On Monday, a 29-year-old woman in Missoula was in custody after shooting a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute, Missoula police said Monday in a news release. In a separate incident, Sanders County officials asked for tips to aid an unsolved homicide investigation.
In Missoula, police responded to a home on the 1200 block of 34th Street at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Officers learned upon arriving that a 32-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, Welsh said. Angela Fallan, 29, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide.
The man was still hospitalized in serious condition Monday morning, Welsh said.
Support Local Journalism
Fallan is expected to appear Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court on the charge.
In Sanders County, it has been two years since William Patrick Conko Camel was shot to death on Frank McClure Street on Oct. 5, 2018, but Sanders County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have not given up on the investigation, officials said in a news release Monday.
This July, Sanders County Detective Martin Spring requested assistance with the investigation from the CSKT Tribes, who pledged to help in any way they can, according to the press release sent Monday from Sanders County.
"Sanders County believes that working together with Tribal law enforcement will assist in the investigation," the press release read.
The agencies are requesting that anyone with information about the homicide call Detective Martin Spring at (406) 827-6936 or CSKT Investigator Les Clairmont (406) 675-2700, ext. 1190, or Investigator Vern Fisher, (406) 675-2700, ext. 1123. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Spring or Chief Craige Couture, Tribal Police Chief at (406) 675-4700, ext. 1104.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.