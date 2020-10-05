 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after Missoula shooting
Woman arrested after Missoula shooting

Angela Fallan

Angela Fallan

A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Sunday night after shooting a man during a domestic dispute, Missoula police said in a press release Monday. 

Police responded to a home on the 1200 block of 34th Street at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Officers learned upon arriving that a 32-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, Welsh said. Angela Fallan, 29, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide. 

The man was still hospitalized in serious condition Monday morning, Welsh said. 

Fallan is expected to appear Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court on the charge.

-This story will be updated.

