Woman arrested after Missoula shooting

A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Sunday night after shooting a man during a domestic dispute, Missoula police said in a press release Monday.

Police responded to a home on the 1200 block of 34th Street at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Officers learned upon arriving that a 32-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, Welsh said. Angela Fallan, 29, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide.