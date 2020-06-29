Woman charged with killing uncle near Arlee

Reevis told law enforcement she acted in self-defense and showed an officer photographs on her phone of the laceration from where she headbutted Big Sam. Despite being in contact with law enforcement after she sustained the laceration, she tried convincing officers that her head was cut that morning. The photographs were time stamped at 6:47 a.m. on June 26, indicating to law enforcement that no one had called the authorities for several hours after the baseball bat assault.

The baseball bat was found in the back of Reevis' aunt's vehicle covered in blood and hidden under blankets, according to court filings. The clothes Reevis was reportedly wearing during the assault were found freshly cleaned the in the washing machine, according to court documents. A juvenile who was inside the home at the time of the assault told police said he saw Reevis come inside, change her clothes and lay down.

Reevis' aunt told law enforcement she and Big Sam were in his pickup in the driveway when Reevis arrived home from the hospital. Reevis was agitated, she said, and went inside to retrieve the baseball bat. The aunt said she went inside when Reevis began breaking the windows of the truck. Sometime after, Reevis came into the house and told her to go help Big Sam. She also stated something similar to "see what happens when you mess with me," according to court documents.