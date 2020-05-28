Woman ordered to pay what she embezzled from special ed nonprofit

Shannon Marie O'Brien Murphy's early confession to embezzling more than $65,000 from a special education nonprofit during her time as the organization's treasurer may have spared her federal prison time at her sentencing hearing Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
But U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, in sentencing Murphy to five years of probation, noted the urgency in returning the stolen money back to the Montana Council for Exceptional Children, as did Murphy's public defender, John Rhodes.
"Perhaps in federal criminal court, this isn't a lot of money," Rhodes said. "But to this organization, this is a whole lot of money. And the bottom line is, Ms. Murphy can repay the organization."
Christensen on Thursday ordered Murphy to pay $65,623.74, the total amount embezzled, in restitution to the nonprofit.
Murphy was initially indicted on 28 counts of wire fraud related to the embezzlement scheme. The money went to personal expenses, but also to medical expenses and funeral costs, according to filings from Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tim Racicot. Murphy lost two close family members during 2017 and subsequently ramped up the thefts, according to court records.
Murphy, 58, now works as a kindergarten teacher in Poplar, Rhodes said Thursday.
In a statement to the judge, Murphy praised the Montana Council for Exceptional Children and the nonprofit's work in aiding teachers.
"The MCEC organization does so much for teachers, and in turn, the teachers give back to the kids," Murphy said. "I really want to make amends to this. It's not who I am. It's not who I want to be. I want to be sure that I have taken care of it."
Murphy admitted to the crime when the board first confronted her about it, Rhodes said. Additionally, she never denied it when speaking with federal investigators. In January, Murphy signed a plea agreement offering a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other 27 counts.
Christensen said he believed a probationary sentence, below the sentencing guidelines, adequately reflected the seriousness of the offense.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.