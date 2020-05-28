Woman ordered to pay what she embezzled from special ed nonprofit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shannon Marie O'Brien Murphy's early confession to embezzling more than $65,000 from a special education nonprofit during her time as the organization's treasurer may have spared her federal prison time at her sentencing hearing Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

But U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, in sentencing Murphy to five years of probation, noted the urgency in returning the stolen money back to the Montana Council for Exceptional Children, as did Murphy's public defender, John Rhodes.

"Perhaps in federal criminal court, this isn't a lot of money," Rhodes said. "But to this organization, this is a whole lot of money. And the bottom line is, Ms. Murphy can repay the organization."

Christensen on Thursday ordered Murphy to pay $65,623.74, the total amount embezzled, in restitution to the nonprofit.