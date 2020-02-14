Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from special ed organization

A 58-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Friday to embezzling more than $65,000 from a statewide special education organization in 2017.

Shannon Marie O'Brien Murphy entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Friday. As part of a plea agreement signed in January, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss 27 other charges included in Murphy's indictment.

Murphy had been with the Montana Council for Exceptional Children in several capacities over her 20-year tenure that ended in 2017, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Tim Racicot said during Friday's hearing. From 2009 through 2017, she had served as treasurer for the nonprofit, which seeks to improve educational outcomes for children with disabilities.

In 2017, the Montana chapter president notified the Lake County Sheriff's Office of an alleged embezzlement of between $50,000 and $75,000. Investigators found Murphy had written herself 23 unauthorized checks from the organization and used the organization's debit card to pay for personal expenditures on four occasions, according to court filings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}