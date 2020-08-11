Woman pleads guilty to wire fraud; bought guitar, calving pen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding a board representing approximately 2,400 irrigators in the Flathead, Mission and Jocko Valleys, of $221,222 in her time as the board's only staff member.

Johanna Estella Clark pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday to one count of wire fraud as part of a plea agreement signed with federal prosecutors in July. As part of that plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop 16 additional charges initially filed in the affidavit.

The wire fraud count to which Clark pleaded guilty carries a possible 20-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Clark began with the Flathead Joint Board of Control in 2013 as the only full-time employee, initially as the executive administrative assistant but later as the executive manager, according to court filings. The roles included authority to make financial decisions on the board's behalf, through the use of multiple bank cards and board members' signature stamps. She also had sole access to the board's accounting program, according to court records.