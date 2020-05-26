Woman says man accidentally shot her knee at Missoula party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old is being held on $20,000 bond after a woman said Saturday he accidentally shot her in the knee during a party early Saturday morning in Missoula.

Johnny Lukka Shipp was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday with misdemeanor domestic assault and felony possession of dangerous drugs. If convicted on both charges, he could be sentenced to five years in state prison and an additional year in the county jail.

Missoula police officers responded to Providence St. Patrick Hospital at about 4 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, Sgt. Travis Welsh said Tuesday. According to court filings, Shipp, the woman's boyfriend, had brought her to the hospital.

Charging documents filed against Shipp on Tuesday allege Shipp and the woman were at a party at the ROAM student housing apartments on East Front Street. Investigators spoke with at least three other witnesses from the party who said they saw Shipp and the woman snort a line of cocaine before hearing a gunshot, and the woman's leg bleeding shortly after hearing the sound.

At the hospital, the woman told a detective Shipp accidentally shot her. Shipp, however, told officers he had stepped outside to smoke when he heard a gunshot inside the apartment, according to court documents.