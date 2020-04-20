You are the owner of this article.
Woman struck by vehicle on Wyoming Street
Woman struck by vehicle on Wyoming Street

Ambulance

A 55-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Monday morning on Wyoming Street, Missoula police said. 

Sgt. Travis Welsh said the vehicle struck the woman around 9 a.m. Monday near the 1300 block of Wyoming Street. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Welsh said. 

The driver has not been taken into custody. The man was the first to report the collision to police and is cooperating with the investigation, Welsh said. No further details were available Monday morning. 

