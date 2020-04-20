Woman struck by vehicle on Wyoming Street

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
A 55-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Monday morning on Wyoming Street, Missoula police said.
Sgt. Travis Welsh said the vehicle struck the woman around 9 a.m. Monday near the 1300 block of Wyoming Street. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Welsh said.
The driver has not been taken into custody. The man was the first to report the collision to police and is cooperating with the investigation, Welsh said. No further details were available Monday morning.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.