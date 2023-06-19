The Blackfeet Drug Task Force is holding a public community meeting on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stickgame Arbor in Browning to provide updates on its activities and to engage in a conversation about solutions.

There will be a barbeque dinner, and attendees will have opportunities to learn about the signs of overdose, receive Narcan training, discuss drug use in the community and learn about public health and law enforcement responses.

The Blackfeet Nation established the task force in March 2022 after declaring a state of emergency on fentanyl and drug overdoses, saying there were 17 overdoses and four drug-related deaths in one week. The council, at that time, appointed Misty LaPlant, from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and Kristy Bullshoe, from the behavioral health department, to create the task force.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services last week reported it seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than 40 grams of methamphetamine from a house with five people inside. The five people were arrested and are facing tribal and federal charges.

For more information on the meeting, contact Misty LaPlant at mistylaplant1@gmail.com.