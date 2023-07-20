A body was found in Rock Creek about 3 miles south of the I-90 exit in Rock Creek on Thursday.
At approximately 1:59 p.m., utility workers reported finding a body in the water, according to a press release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office.
Missoula Rural Fire, Clinton Fire and Missoula ambulance services responded, as well as personnel from the Granite County Sheriff's office.
The remains were sent to the Montana Medical Examiners Office for identification and cause and manner of death. A preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play, the release said.