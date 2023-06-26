A Browning man accused of putting a Bureau of Indian Affairs corrections officer in a chokehold admitted to a federal assault charge on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joseph E. Potts, 32, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer as charged in an indictment, a U.S. Attorney's Office news release stated. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided at the hearing.

Potts was incarcerated at the Browning jail on Aug. 15, 2021, according to court documents. A jail officer was on duty supervising men housed at the jail as they returned to their cells from the day room. The officer allegedly saw Potts pacing back and forth between his cell and another cell located across the hallway.

Potts abruptly grabbed the officer around the neck, the news release stated, and a struggle between the two ensued with Potts allegedly trying to put the officer into a chokehold. Other people incarcerated at the jail pulled Potts off the officer, who reported having physical pain for more than a week after the assault, the news release stated.

The Browning jail is operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and serves as a federal correctional facility on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Potts' sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case. The FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case.