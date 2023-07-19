A Browning man was arrested and charged on suspicion of murdering and sexually assaulting a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Paul A. Vielle, 58, pleaded not guilty in Missoula U.S. District Court on Wednesday to an indictment charging him with first degree felony murder, second degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse, the news release stated.

On April 22, Vielle allegedly killed a woman by cold exposure and "engaged in a sexual act by force against Jane Doe,” the news release stated. The murder reportedly happened near Cut Bank John Coulee in the Meriwether area of Blackfeet land.

The news release and court documents didn’t identify the victim or specify if she was Indigenous.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.

If convicted, Vielle faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for the first degree felony murder charge, the news release stated.

Vielle is in custody pending future court hearings. U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided at Vielle’s arraignment in Great Falls.