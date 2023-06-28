Although details around the case of a missing Missoula teen remain murky, a death certificate for the 18-year-old filed last week confirms he died from drowning.

Joseph M. Thompson disappeared from the Southside Road area on April 11. He was reportedly last seen about 4-5 miles up the rural county road. Extensive search efforts were deployed in the days immediately following his disappearance, but a few weeks later, searches were scaled back.

On May 3, his body was pulled from the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Thompson’s death certificate, filed last week, lists his cause of death as drowning in a period of minutes in the river. However, in a space on the certificate for an explanation of how the injury occurred, it says “undetermined.”

The manner of death (i.e. whether it was an accident, homicide, suicide or natural) is also listed as “could not be determined.”

According to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office sent out in April, detectives followed information on the events leading up to and after Thompson’s disappearance. They believe no criminal activity was suspected in his disappearance, the news release stated.

Mineral County Deputy Coroner Jack Hughes directed questions about the “undetermined” language on Thompson's death certificate to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked for more information on Thompson’s disappearance, Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith said, “We have released all available information regarding Joseph Thompson," but confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Not long before Thompson’s disappearance, a 26-year-old Black woman, who was reportedly pregnant, went missing in the Gold Creek area. Nefataree Bartell was last seen on Feb. 21. A death certificate for her isn't available yet.

Around the same time Thompson’s body was pulled from the river, remains and women’s clothing were recovered in the Gold Creek area by Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff, though they haven’t been officially confirmed as Bartell’s. Smith said as of Wednesday, the remains found at Gold Creek are still pending examination in the State Medical Examiner’s Office.