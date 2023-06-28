A Missoula man is facing multiple charges from accusations that he physically abused a woman and subsequently stole her car.
Kevin M. Payne Sr., 56, is charged with three felonies: third offense partner or family member assault, robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual assault.
A domestic violence call to city police on Monday prompted a law enforcement response to an apartment on West Broadway, according to charging documents. There, the witness told officers she and Payne were arguing when Payne pushed her down and restricted her breathing as he pushed her face into a pillow, prosecutors allege.
The witness estimated the smothering lasted roughly a minute.
“During the smothering, the defendant told her he could break into her house at any time and would rape and kill her,” the affidavit alleged. The accuser also reported Payne grabbed an exposed area of her body with enough force that it caused her pain, according to charging documents.
People are also reading…
“As she recounted the events, she was shaking and crying and stated multiple times she believed he was going to kill her,” the affidavit stated.
Payne said he would take her car to cool off, the accuser reported to police, but she told him he couldn’t. Payne left, which is when the woman called 911. He allegedly shoved her when she tried to take her keys from him.
Police located her car on Madison Street. When they got hold of Payne, he denied a physical fight with the witness and gave vague answers to officers’ questions, according to charging documents. He also said she had given him the car keys.
When he was brought to the jail, pills suspected to be fentanyl were found on his person, charging documents allege. Payne denied they were his and said they were planted by the woman.
According to prosecutors, Payne has two prior partner or family member assault convictions.
During his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Payne repeatedly shouted swear words at the court and adamantly denied the allegations.
He’s in custody at the Missoula jail on a $175,000 bond for the new charges as well as a probation violation hold. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal emphasized to Payne that he's ordered to have zero contact with the witness.
Payne’s arraignment is scheduled for July 10 in Missoula County District Court.