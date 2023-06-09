The Missoula sheriff's office is looking into an early morning Friday shooting that left one person dead and another injured, according to authorities.

Just before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, a 911 call came in that someone was shot at a house on the 7000 block of Azaela Drive. The caller said they had been shot and that the suspect shooter shot themselves too, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

"Additional details were given of numerous weapons inside the home and the whereabouts and condition of the shooter was unknown," the release stated. The sheriff's office sent out their Special Response Team to the crime scene. Medical was staged while law enforcement secured the scene.

Missoula Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jeannette Smith said negotiators tried to make contact with the suspect but didn't succeed.

Around 4 a.m., response team agents found the reported shooter dead in the residence.

The person with injuries was transported for medical care, and according to the release, their condition is known at this time. Authorities are still investigating the case.