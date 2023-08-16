The FBI arrested a man in Great Falls on Monday following accusations he threatened a federal agent and illegally possessed firearms.

Paul J. Valenzuela, 55, appeared in Great Falls federal court after a complaint was filed charging him with threats to a federal official and felon in possession of a firearm. He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet.

Federal court documents allege federal agents tracked Valenzuela for roughly four years after they got a tip in 2019 from local officials that he had multiple firearms and was possibly trafficking methamphetamine around Blackfeet land.

An FBI report showed Valenzuela had six felony convictions in Washington state between 1986 and 2017, according to the case complaint. He was also convicted of misdemeanor assault and domestic violence.

On Aug. 7 of this year, an investigating agent got a long text message from Valenzuela, included in court documents, part of which allegedly said, “Shoot at me I shoot back," and implied he had access to guns.

Valenzuela, who according to the complaint was questioned in 2021 about the disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, was arrested on Monday in Great Falls. The arrest wasn’t in connection with her disappearance, though court documents mention he was interviewed by federal agents about her case on Dec. 6, 2021.

“Valenzuela denied having any specific knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Loring HeavyRunner,” the complaint stated.

HeavyRunner was 20 years old and living in Browning when she went missing in June 2017. FBI Spokesperson Sandra Barker said HeavyRunner’s case remains ongoing, but the agency has not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest.

Confidential informants told authorities Valenzuela was frequently armed, according to court documents. In 2020, Blackfeet police responded to a store in Browning for two men pointing guns at each other. According to the complaint, surveillance footage showed one of the men was Valenzuela.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Valenzuela faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The FBI is investigating Valenzuela’s firearms case, which is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s in custody pending future court hearings.