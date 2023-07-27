A fight at the Montana Rail Link Park in Missoula on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on an attempted deliberate homicide charge.

An assault with a weapon call came in to police at 7:45 a.m. for two men physically fighting, according to Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

Bennett said the accuser had non-life threatening stab wounds. He was brought to a hospital via ambulance, Bennett said, and the second person was detained and interviewed by officers.

She added the incident is being investigated as a possible attempted homicide.

At 11:30 a.m., the suspect was transported to the Missoula jail, Bennett said. The name of the man in custody hasn’t been released yet, and as of Thursday, he had not been seen in court.