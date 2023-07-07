A known Flathead-area white supremacist posted a property bond this week to get a man accused of murdering a homeless person in Kalispell out of jail, according to court records.

Kaleb E. Fleck pleaded not guilty to one count of deliberate homicide on Thursday. Prosecutors allege Fleck beat a houseless man, 60-year-old Scott Bryan, to death behind a gas station in Kalispell on June 25.

A property bond document filed on Wednesday shows Zachariah R. Harp put up a $500,000 surety, tied to a Kalispell residence, for Fleck’s release from jail, as was first reported by the Daily Inter Lake. Harp was the subject of a 2010 report from the Montana Human Rights Network detailing his ties to white supremacist activity in the Flathead area.

Fleck was released from custody on Wednesday, the Flathead County jail roster shows.

“Documentation and public records shows it is the same Zachariah Harp,” said Cherilyn DeVries, Montana Human Rights Network executive director, in a phone call with the Missoulian. She added the organization isn’t sure what the connection is between Harp and Fleck.

The 2010 report ties Zachariah Harp to “the Creativity Movement,” a national white supremacist group. Harp enlisted other group members, known as “creators,” to attend a film screening at the Kalispell Public Library in 2010. According to the MHRN, Harp attended and promoted movie showings denying the Holocaust around Kalispell that same year.

A post from the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch program also flagged Zachariah Harp’s role in the Holocaust denial film showing.

The Daily Inter Lake reported at Fleck’s arraignment hearing, Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht permitted contact between Harp and Fleck, but prohibited the two from discussing the pending criminal case.

According to DeVries and the report, Zachariah Harp is the son of former Flathead legislator John G. Harp. A warranty deed included in the property bond court filing shows the elder Harp transferred ownership of the Kalispell residence to his son in 2017.

At the time the 2010 report was published, Zachariah Harp was active on multiple white supremacist websites. The report noted Zachariah’s homophobic and racist comments made online against the Jewish community, Black and Indigenous people.

DeVries said the MHRN isn’t aware of any recent white supremacist activity by the younger Harp.

Bryan was described as a peaceful, easygoing friend to people he knew. His death sent shockwaves through the Flathead community, with locals who work with the houseless community calling out recent anti-homeless rhetoric from local leaders.

Court documents state in the early morning hours of June 25, Kalispell authorities found Bryan face down on the ground with severe wounds to his head and face. Bryan was brought to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.

A witness showed authorities a video. In it, the camera pans between Fleck and Bryan’s body, with a man in the background saying, “You f——ed that guy up dude,” the case affidavit alleges.

In his interview with investigators, Fleck reportedly admitted to being present at the gas station, and “Fleck admitted exiting the vehicle and assaulting the man, later identified as Scott Bryan,” the affidavit states.