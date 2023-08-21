A man from out-of-state was convicted of child sex abuse in Missoula County District Court last week, according to county officials.

Jose Chavez, a Tampa, Florida, resident, was found guilty of two felony child sex abuse charges on Aug. 15, according to a news release from Missoula County.

Chavez was accused of contacting a fictitious minor’s social media account. The account, run by an undercover Missoula sheriff’s detective, received messages from Chavez indicating he wanted to engage in sex with the minor, according to the news release.

“During the online communications, Chavez arranged to meet the minor at a specific location in Missoula. On Sept. 22, 2022, Chavez arrived and was taken into custody without incident by members of the Missoula County Human Trafficking Task Force,” the news release stated.

Methamphetamine was found on Chavez, according to the release. He was also convicted of a drug possession felony.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in front of Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta.