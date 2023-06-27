A Lake County car wreck last week killed a 92-year-old man near Polson.

At 5:01 p.m. on June 19 near Polson, a 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of a Pontiac Bonneville turned left on northbound U.S. Highway 93 to Ridge Water Drive. The 20-year-old struck the driver's side door of a Mercedes 300 heading southbound on the highway while making the left turn.

The impact led to the 92-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes to continue off the roadway for 20 yards before coming to rest.

The 92-year-old was then taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson for injuries, while the 20-year-old remained uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts.

On June 25, the driver of the Mercedes was reported dead from injuries sustained from the car accident.

Road conditions were bare and dry the evening of the accident.