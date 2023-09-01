A crash report sent out on Friday shed light on a few more details about a pedestrian fatality reported in Missoula on Aug. 29.

A 71-year-old Missoula woman was driving a Toyota Camry on South Avenue West near 27th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While traveling west, a pedestrian collided with the front passenger side of the Toyota, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was previously reported to 911 for running into traffic, the report stated. The deceased woman was a 26-year-old Missoula resident. She died at the crash scene.

Alcohol, drugs and speed were not listed as suspected factors in the crash. The driver was not injured, according to the report. Missoula police investigated the collision.