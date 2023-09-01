A man accused of murdering two people in Superior on Aug. 27 entered pleas to two charges on Thursday.

Kraig W. Benson, 47, is charged with two felony counts of deliberate homicide. He pleaded not guilty to both in Mineral County District Court, according to court filings. He's currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Prosecutors allege Benson shot and killed Jennifer Savage Benson, who was his wife, and Logan Gardner, a Superior bartender at the Four Aces Bar on Sunday evening.

He subsequently fled from the scene, according to court documents, and he was arrested by Missoula Sheriff's deputies on Petty Creek Road west of Lolo a few hours later.

Court filings show Benson requested to be held in custody at the Missoula jail. Benson's attorneys are Jamie Upham and Tony Burchell from the Montana Office of Public Defenders. Daniel Guzynski and Stephanie Robles are prosecuting for the state.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.