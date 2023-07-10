A homicide suspect was apprehended in Sanders County after he escaped from custody on Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Chadwick Shane Mobley was brought through Sanders County on Sunday morning at about 9:58 a.m. He escaped at the Town Pump in Plains, according to a Facebook post from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

He was located at 6:08 p.m. on Monday evening after being on the loose for over a day.

​Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders, deputies and police arrested Mobley on River Road West in Plains, according to an update from the sheriff's office.

When he escaped at the Town Pump, Mobley reportedly removed his handcuffs and ankle shackles and took off running.

The sheriff’s office stated the transport was set up by U.S. Marshals and was conducted via a contracted, private transport company, not by any officials in the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Efforts to find Mobley were extensive. Deputies, officers and Montana Highway Patrol investigated about 70 to 80 tips and possible sightings.