A man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating a parenting plan, kidnapping his son and taking the child to Costa Rica.

Jacob Israel Strong, aka Jacob Israel Guill, 37, was convicted of international parental kidnapping after a trial in March. Strong is a Heron resident. On Thursday, Missoula U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen gave Strong three years of jail time to be followed by one year of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Strong was ordered to pay $6,948 in restitution.

After a divorce, Strong and his former wife drew up a parenting plan in 2020. In August 2021, Strong failed to return their son to his mother before a scheduled court date. The child's mother and law enforcement weren't able to contact or locate Strong for months. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest, according to court documents and the news release.

In January 2022 federal agents tracked Strong and his son to Costa Rica. Strong left the U.S. with his son in October 2021 near Midland, Texas, and reportedly paid a man to bring them to Costa Rica. Strong and the young child lived with the man for roughly six weeks, the news release stated.

Authorities eventually pinned down Strong's exact location, and Costa Rica law enforcement arrested him in May 2022. The mother traveled to Central America to retrieve her son.

Strong’s mother also faced federal charges in connection to the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Brian C. Lowney prosecuted the case. The FBI investigated.