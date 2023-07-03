Two pending Missoula cases involving use of force by police likely won’t see a courtroom until the fall.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office currently has two inquests awaiting their day in court because of scheduling challenges and a shortage of coroners, according to Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings. Coroner’s inquests are public inquiries held in courtrooms that examine the causes of and circumstances surrounding the death of a person when they’re killed by law enforcement.

Vance Ledeau, 34, was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Smokejumper Center last August. He was reportedly a robbery suspect, though very minimal details were provided in the aftermath of the shooting about Ledeau’s death and the circumstances leading up to it. Nearly a year later, an inquest for Ledeau isn't on the county's calendar.

Gary T. Duncan, a 45-year-old Missoula resident, died from a gunshot wound at the Clinton Market in February, a news release from the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office stated.

"Sheriff Holton said the coroner's investigation concluded that the armed suspect/decedent displayed suicidal tendency and was ultimately killed by law enforcement at the scene," the news release stated.

A press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out shortly after the incident claimed the scene was also a hostage situation involving the suspect's wife, but didn't provide any more details on what happened.

Inquests play an important role in the legal process. They are required by law for people who die in a prison or jail or in the custody of any law enforcement agent.

A coroner (not a judge) presides over an inquest before a coroner’s jury in a public courtroom. Evidence surrounding the person’s death is presented to a jury, which then decides if the use of the force by law enforcement was justified. Deputy county attorneys present evidence and witnesses to the jury, but they aren’t legal representation for the person who died, or their families.

In an email, Jennings said the coroner Missoula County typically enlists for its inquests doesn’t have dates available until the fall, but the county is trying to find another coroner with sooner availability.

“When a person is killed by law enforcement we have to use a civilian coroner and they have to be from another county,” Jennings said. “There are not many choices.”

He explained civilian coroners usually have other jobs, like funeral directors, so presiding over inquests for other counties tend to be voluntary, add-on tasks for them. He said coroner shortages aren’t unique to Missoula, and his office uses the same coroners that most urban counties throughout the state use.

"So their conflicts are because of the backlogs from other areas including ours," Jennings said.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette oversaw recent coroner’s inquests in Missoula.

The county's last round of inquests was in March. A jury cleared two drug-related deaths at the Missoula jail of being caused by any criminal means. The back-to-back coroner’s inquests led a nine-person jury through the deaths of Wendy L. Gottfried, 30, and Maryjane F. Galloway, 37. Both women died of drug overdoses at the Missoula jail in a two-month period in late 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic also spurred delays for Missoula's inquests and other court proceedings.

In 2019, the Billings Gazette found in 39 fatal police encounters statewide since 2012, every officer's actions were found to be justified at the end of a coroner's inquest.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 705 in May, brought by Scot Kerns, R-Great Falls, in this year’s legislative session, which revised Montana’s current inquest laws to allow juries to select an option that a person died by suicide through police intervention, if the evidence supports such a claim.

“House Bill 705 is to provide the jury with greater transparency in cases by allowing them the option, only if warranted, of suicide by law enforcement,” Kerns said at a hearing for the bill in February. “By amending the current law, we will bring transparency to police deadly force cases and allow critical evidence to be presented during the inquest.”

A representative from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the agency that handles use of force investigations across the state, spoke in support of the bill, while ACLU Montana staff spoke in opposition.