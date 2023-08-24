Gunshots were fired at a house in Lolo late Tuesday night, sending one man to the hospital, officials reported.

A disturbance reported at the 1100 block of Napton Way in Lolo drew a response from Missoula County deputies late Tuesday night, just before midnight. According to a Missoula Sheriff's news release, the disturbance happened between a man and woman living at the house.

The woman left the house after the man allegedly picked up a gun located inside. Highway patrol met the woman and moved her to a safe area.

Several shots from inside the house were then heard by first responders at the scene. Shortly later, the man was seen in a common area of the house and was told to surrender himself to authorities, which he did, the news release stated.

The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the news release. He was treated on-scene by medical staff and was brought to Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The release didn't specify the man's condition as of Thursday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

Missoula Sheriff's detectives and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are actively investigating the case, the news release said. DCI investigates when shots are fired with law enforcement on-scene.

Missoula Police, Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula Emergency Services responded, too.