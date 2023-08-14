A California man is in custody following the death of a Kalispell man after a physical confrontation.

Cody Mize, 34, was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge, according to a Monday press release from the Kalispell Police Department. Mize's last known address is in California.

On Aug. 13 at around 2 a.m., Kalispell police officers responded to a physical disturbance near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East-North in Kalispell.

"A witness reported two male subjects had been in a physical confrontation and that one was now unresponsive," the release said.

Officers located a 32-year-old Kalispell man with a significant head injury on the scene, who was transported to Logan Health in critical condition.

The other male had left the area prior to police arriving, the release said, adding that several hours later, Mize was taken into custody.

On Monday, Aug. 14, the Kalispell Police Department was notified that the injured male had died.

"Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, collect evidence, and gathering information on this case," the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-758-7780.