Missoula officials arrested a California man over the weekend who is accused of traveling to Missoula to meet a minor for sex.

Scott D. Rice, 42, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children involving a victim under 16 years old and one count of attempted sex abuse involving a victim under 16.

Both charges are felonies. If convicted of the most serious offense, Rice faces a maximum life sentence in prison.

As part of a continuous undercover operation, a Missoula County sheriff’s detective started communicating with Rice in August 2022 online. Rice indicated on multiple occasions he was interested in sex with a minor, according to charging documents.

Charging documents accuse Rice of following a fictitious minor’s social media account and sending sexually explicit images of himself to the minor and requesting similar photos in return.

In May of this year, Rice contacted the fake account and confirmed a planned trip to Montana, scheduled for the last week of July.

Rice was arrested Friday at the Missoula airport by the FBI and sheriff’s office. According to prosecutors, he is a Palm Springs resident. After he was apprehended, Rice reportedly told authorities he traveled to Montana to have sexual contact with a child and had an “interest in incest,” the affidavit reads.

Rice was seen in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday. Justice of the Peace Alex Beal ordered his bail set at $500,000 and his arraignment date is scheduled for Aug. 14 where Rice will enter a plea.

Beal noted Rice doesn’t have a prior criminal history, but the judge cited concerns about the length of time Rice allegedly was pursing sexual contact with a minor, as well as the travel from southern California.