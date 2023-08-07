A man was cited in Ravalli County following accusations he sexually assaulted multiple women and exposed himself at a music festival near Darby last month.

Ravalli County Justice Court documents show Travis W. Mendenhall is facing four sexual assault citations along with an indecent exposure violation and disorderly conduct citation — all are misdemeanors.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fullbright said Mendenhall, reportedly of Missoula, was arrested on July 30 but bailed out the following day. He pleaded not guilty to the offenses, according to Fullbright.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 30, the host of the Crystal Mountain Music Festival called Ravalli County authorities reporting that a man attending the gathering, identified as Mendenhall in the citation form, sexually assaulted a woman at the festival.

The responding deputy spoke with four women who reported assault. They told the deputy they were touched inappropriately, including Mendenhall putting his hand between three of the accusers’ legs repeatedly after being told to stop, according to the citation document. The fourth woman accused Mendenhall of touching her back and arms multiple times and kissing her on the cheek.

Also at the festival, multiple parties recounted to the deputy Mendenhall exposed his genitals while on a raft with multiple children nearby, and that he repeated such behavior at a pond, too.

The Crystal Mountain festival lasted from July 28 to July 30 and featured a lineup of electronic music artists, according to the event’s website. It was held at the Crystal Mountain Mine, roughly an hour east of Darby.

On Friday, the Crystal Mountain Music Festival Facebook Page posted a statement about the incident.

“We were deeply saddened by the events that occurred at Crystal Mountain Music Festival on Sunday, July 30th. We had an incident with one of our attendees, involving five victims at one of our stages,” the post stated. “They contacted security. Security and members of our community were able to contain the situation and pass that individual off to local authorities. That individual was Travis Mendenhall.”

Festival organizers wrote the group is working on improving future safety responses.

“We had no advanced knowledge of any issue with this individual that would have prevented them from entering the festival,” it continued. “While we were able to resolve the situation quickly, there are always things that we can do better as a community.”

Mendenhall’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Ravalli County Justice Court. He’s ordered to have no contact with any witnesses or accusers in the case.