A man died on Thursday by a suspected suicide at the Lincoln County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detention officers found 59-year-old Hilton William “Bill” Bowers unresponsive during a routine cell check around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, a news release form the Lincoln County sheriff stated. They described it as a possible suicide attempt.

Jail staff provided life-saving measures to Bowers until medics arrived and secured other people incarcerated at the facility, the news release said. He was first brought via a Libby Volunteer Ambulance to the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and later to the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center via air transportation.

Bowers died at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 from his injuries, the news release stated. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is handling the case, which is typical when someone dies in custody in Montana.

The press release didn’t include information on whether Bowers was alone when he was found or what the cause of death was.

According to U.S. Department of Justice data there were 1,200 deaths in local jails in 2019 — more than a 5% increase from 2018 and a 33% jump from 2000. Suicides were the leading cause of jail deaths in 2019 with 49 deaths for every 100,000 people incarcerated.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.